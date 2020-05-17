Video

Man takes on Sunday Night at the London Palladium from Norwich home

For one Norwich based theatre maker and performer the show must go online.

Joseph Ballard, from the city centre, is about to air the ninth instalment of his lockdown variety show called ‘Sunday Night at the Interweb’.

Inspired by old school glamour, theatre legends and, of course, Sunday Night at the London Palladium, the show sees the 37-year-old perform songs, dances and jokes.

There are regular features across all episodes, including an interactive charade games with live guesses from audience members and a random facts skit.

Each episode also has a Norfolk twist as Mr Ballard said it is important to never forget where you come from.

Mr Ballard, who runs North Walsham and Norwich theatre group New Stages, even takes weekly song requests.

People from as far as New York have tuned into the show which airs on YouTube every Sunday 7pm and then stays on the site for catch up viewing.

The idea came as Mr Ballard, a life-long fan of variety shows, wanted to raise people’s spirits during lockdown with something fun and light-hearted.

He said: “I think I was born a few decades too late as I have always loved these type of shows and cherish the old day of theatre. They are not intrusive and family friendly and you can’t help but smile even if the jokes are cringey. I hope it helps to cheer people up during these difficult times.”

“I have had a good response so far and I treat the show as if people are actually sitting in the theatre.”

When Mr Ballard launched the first show he was unsure how many episodes he would do but have vowed to keep going until lockdown is over.

He said: “It is a very serious time and very scary and upsetting for some people, but people should still be able to enjoy themselves and it is actually OK for your mental wellbeing to have a laugh and a giggle sometimes. Feeling connected is so important right now as it makes us feel human.”

Watch ‘Sunday Night at the Interweb’ on www.newstages.co.uk/live or www.youtube.com