Restaurant to offer free Christmas dinners - but it needs your help first

Jorge and Eleanor Santos, owners of Jorge's. Photo: Victoria Pertusa Archant

A Norwich restaurant hopes to give 24 people a free three-course Christmas meal this year - but it needs your help first.

Portugese eatery Jorge's, on Orford Yard, is looking for suggestions for a charity or organisation in Norwich which supports people affected by loneliness that can benefit from the event.

The restaurant also plans to provide its diners with gifts and cards, which they hope will be donated by the community, from local businesses to schools.

Restaurant owners Eleanor and Jorge Santos moved back to Norwich - Mrs Santos' home town - from Portugal three years ago.

While living in Portugal, they set up a #givingbacktothelocalcommunity programme, which they now hope to bring to Norwich. The pair opened Jorge's almost one year ago.

The event would be held from 1pm on Monday, December 16. If you can help with suggestions, or donations, please contact 07806441856 and marketing@jorgesrestaurant.co.uk