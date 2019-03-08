Search

Inquest into death of one-month-old baby will not be resumed after court case

PUBLISHED: 11:26 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 22 March 2019

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest into the death of a one-month-old baby will not be resumed after a court case “fully aired” the circumstances.

Jordi Chatland-Stewart died on November 11, 2016 in Shipfield, Norwich.

At an inquest opened into his death on June 5, 2017, the court heard how his cause of death had been given as unascertained.

And at a review hearing held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Friday, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, told the court that criminal proceedings brought against one of the child’s parents meant the inquest would not be resumed.

She said the case was “fully aired in court” and “as such we are not intending to resume the inquest”.

In July last year, Jordi’s mother Victoria Chatland admitted neglect to a child at Norwich Crown Court and was given a 16-month jail sentence, which was suspended for two years.

At the time, the court heard that on the night she had taken a small amount of cocaine and cannabis and drunk some cider when she unintentionally fell asleep holding Jordi.

