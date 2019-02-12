City star surprises youngster for his birthday

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:07 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 15 February 2019

Jordan Rhodes with Jack Myers. Picture: Kerrie Footitt

Jordan Rhodes with Jack Myers. Picture: Kerrie Footitt

Archant

A city star gave a fan a very special gift for his birthday.

Jack Myers with Jordan Rhoades' boots. Picture: Kerrie FootittJack Myers with Jordan Rhoades' boots. Picture: Kerrie Footitt

Although Jordan Rhodes is now at Norwich City, fans from past clubs still have a special place in his heart.

The striker sent a pair of his boots with a special birthday message to Jack Myers, from Sheffield, for his eighth birthday.

The youngster has been a fan since Rhodes’ time at Sheffield Wednesday where he scored eight goals before coming to city on loan.

Kerrie Footitt, Jack’s mother, said: “We got a postman card saying a parcel was too big so we collected it not knowing who it was from.

Jordan Rhodes of Norwich celebrates victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdJordan Rhodes of Norwich celebrates victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“It was a most lovely surprise with a birthday card and his boots, even though we are Sheffield Wednesday fans Jack got a Norwich kit with Rhodes on the back and we got to see him score against Sheffield United in August.”

Rhodes has scored six goals in 29 appearances for the Yellows. He is expect to return to Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the season.

