Norfolk man with cerebral palsy business success

For this 21-year-old from Norfolk, life has its challenges, but he is not letting that stop him from experiencing the sweet smell of success.

Jordan Pywell, from Downham Market, who has Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, set up his own sweet cart business in August last year.

Named Wheely Sweet the business, which is run by Jordan, Barry, Ruth and Daisy Pywell, puts all proceeds towards equipment for Mr Pywell.

The family run cart, which sells sweets at local events, hopes to raise funds for a £10,000 hydrotherapy bath.

His mother, Ruth Pywell, said: "We just love what we're doing and we hope to continue the business for as long as Jordan is well and people want us. "There used to be a shop in Downham Market called Sweet Temptations and Jordan would love to go there and hear the sound of sweets hitting the metal scales.

"When he finished college we discussed what he could do and that's what led us to his sweet cart. "He did want to go to clown school when he was younger but that has changed now and Jordan is very much the boss of this business, he's in charge of the money and the till and we're just the workers." Wheely Sweets was initially set up to raise money for a tailored wheelchair for Jordan and since achieving that, the business continues to raise money for other equipment.

The family are now looking at raising funds for a £10,000 hydrotherapy bath. Mrs Pywell said: "The cerebral palsy does not allow him to walk and he can't even sit up, he has to be supported all the time. "Jordan hasn't had a bath since he was about seven years old and we thought getting him this would really help his cerebral palsy as it makes his legs quite stiff and sore. "He's currently on medication to help with the stiffness but there's only so much that can do."

The 21-year-old has had over 100 brain operations and 30 hours of surgeries. His father, Barry Pywell added: "The last couple of years have been a bit better for him but we're still trying to manage the pain in his legs.

"It's going to be a long term thing trying to raise this money, but we enjoy doing it."