'Everything in his stride' - Blind wheelchair-user's charity swim

Published: 9:18 AM May 19, 2021 Updated: 9:22 AM May 19, 2021

A Norfolk man is raising hundreds of pounds for a centre teaching him vital skills, by swimming 100 laps of his hydrotherapy pool - in an echo of Captain Tom Moore’s NHS-fundraising.

Jordan Odgers, 28, was born with hydrocephalus - an accumulation of fluid on the brain. A blind wheelchair user, he only has the use of one of his arms, and on weekdays he attends a college run by the charity Sense, in Dereham.

“They do all sorts for him,” said his sister, Kelsey Odgers.

“Life skills, arts and crafts, cooking - he even does trampolining.”

“It’s difficult for him to exercise, but they ensure that he does and that he enjoys it, which is why swimming is so great.”

“They take him to the hydrotherapy pool, and do lots of sensory activities as well, because he’s blind. They’ll play music that he likes and have different things that he can touch - fully supporting him while he’s there,” she added.

Inspired by the efforts of Captain Tom, Ms Odgers talked with her brother about how he could attempt something similar to raise money for Sense, before settling on laps of his hydrotherapy pool.

Ms Odgers praised her brother as taking "everything in his stride" - Credit: Submitted

“It’s something that’s challenging, but possible for him to do, and it’s good exercise,” said Ms Odgers.

“I think any money would really help the work they [Sense] do,” she added.

“It will mean that they can take them on different outings as the restrictions lift.

“They go out and about when they can - they get fish and chips, they go to the coast, and to all sorts of different places, which Jordan really loves.”

Mr Odgers has so far completed 20 laps and has already raised £825 - far in excess of his original £200.

All funds raised will be specifically donated to Sense’s Dereham centre, rather than to the charity as a whole.

Centre manager Lynne Marsh said: “Each and every one of our learners will benefit - whether from a new resource, or by going on a day trip.”

She added that Jordan’s efforts were an “outstanding achievement”.

Reflecting on her brother’s success so far, Ms Odgers said: “He takes everything in his stride - nothing really affects him. He’s great”.

If you would like to donate to Jordan’s 100 laps, you can do so at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jordano?utm_term=8YQvdqMk6