'Nothing is impossible' - Motorcyclist who lost lower leg after crash to take part in gruelling mud obstacle course

Jordan Greenwood (centre) will take part in the Only the Brave challenge.

A man who lost part of his leg in a motorbike accident is to take part in a gruelling charity mud run to help raise money for the air ambulance which helped save his life.

Participants have to make their way through obstacles often coming up against less than optimal conditions.

Jordan Greenwood was hit by a car while he was riding in Thetford in May 2017, causing a serious injury to his right foot and ankle which led to his leg requiring amputation below the knee.

However, nearly 18 months later, Mr Greenwood, who is from Thetford, is braving one of the toughest challenges around as he takes part in the East Anglian Air Ambulance’s (EAAA) Only The Brave challenge.

The feat sees participants run, crawl and climb over obstacles laid out on a six or 10-mile course at the Elveden Estate near Thetford.

Following his accident, the air ambulance’s Anglia One helicopter flew to his rescue, with pilots Steve Norris and Joe Abott, Dr Victor Inyang and paramedic Simeon Tomlinson arriving on scene.

Mr Greenwood was then airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, arriving just over an hour after the team was called.

After months of recovery and physiotherapy, Mr Greenwood was fitted with a new prosthetic leg and decided to take on the Only The Brave challenge, all in support of the air ambulance.

He said: “I would like to thank the air ambulance for helping me, and I would just like to say that this has opened up so many opportunities that I would never have thought of before, like being a casualty to help train the military and playing an injured soldier on television.

“Nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it.”

Alison Brett, aftercare manager for the EAAA, said: “When Jordan came in to meet the crew who treated him, his positivity shone through and we were all in awe of his determination to not let his incident stop him from doing anything.

“Patients like Jordan become a huge inspiration for all of us at EAAA. In fact this year more of our crew than ever before have signed up to Only The Brave, myself included, and I can’t wait to run alongside Jordan and see him take on his next challenge.”

Tickets for the event are available at www.eaaa.org.uk/events/onlythebrave with Mr Greenwood alongside other participants on Sunday, April 7.