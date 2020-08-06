NSFT chief announces retirement

NSFT chief executive Jonathan Warren has announced his retirement and will step down in 2021. Picture: NSFT Archant

The chief executive of the county’s mental health trust has announced he will retire next year.

Jonathan Warren, who came to the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) last year, will retire on March 30 2021.

Mr Warren has overseen a tumultuous time for the trust since coming into the trust as improvement director, then CEO, in March 2019.

Upon appointment the CEO told this paper the trust faced challenges with some of its core services, including child and adolescent mental health (CAMHS), and reducing out of area placements.

He also launched an investigation in December following an internal email where a communications manager had told colleagues the death of Monty Python star Terry Jones helped them “get away” with coverage of a great grandmother’s death.

At the start of 2020, the trust moved from the lowest possible rating to requires improvement in a new Care Quality Commission report, which noted a shift in culture and a “step in the right direction”.

Mr Warren, who has worked in the NHS for 39 years, said: “People involved in this Trust are truly remarkable. They are warm, caring and very dedicated. It is a pleasure to be part of this team which is delivering better mental health and learning disability services for the people of Norfolk and Suffolk.

“I am so pleased that I will be finishing my career alongside such brilliant colleagues and partners.”

Plans have also been submitted to build five new wards at Hellesdon Hospital after receiving £40m in funding.

If approved, the plans will see four of the existing wards relocated and a brand new 16-bed built to increase bed capacity to 80.

The trust said last month it is also expecting a 20pc rise in need for their services due to the effect of lockdown on mental health.

NSFT chair Marie Gabriel added: “So much has been achieved under Jonathan’s leadership. By focusing on people and quality and safety, we now have a clear strategy in place and are improving the culture of the Trust.

“We will be looking for a permanent CEO who will build on the strong foundations which Jonathan has put in place as we continue on our improvement journey.”