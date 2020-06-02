Search

Pilot died in road crash in North Norfolk, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 11:58 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 02 March 2020

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of an airline pilot who died following a crash in north Norfolk.

Jonathan Stewart, 32, died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a car on the B1149, Holt Road at Edgefield on February 22.

Mr Stewart, from Sheringham, was pronounced at the scene.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday March 2, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk gave Mr Stewart's cause of death as multiple trauma, due to a road traffic collision.

Emergency services were called to the B1149, at around 1.50pm on February 22, following reports of a collision between a dark blue Nissan x-Trail and a beige Honda motorcycle.

Following the incident the road was closed for more than five hours while police attended the scene.

The inquest has been adjourned for a pre-inquest review at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House on June 2, 2020.

MORE: 'His smile lit up the skies' - Tribute to pilot, 32, killed in motorcycle crash.

