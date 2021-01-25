Search

Advanced search

Norfolk bishop announces retirement

PUBLISHED: 21:46 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 21:46 03 June 2020

Bishop of Lynn the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick and his wife Rebecca. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Bishop of Lynn the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick and his wife Rebecca. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Archant

The Bishop of Lynn has announced that he will retire early next year after nine years in the role.

The Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick has served in full-time ministry for 45 years and will be three months short of his 69th birthday when he steps down on January 25, 2021.

Bishop Jonathan made the announcement to the Diocesan Synod on June 3, which for the first time was held virtually through video conferencing app Zoom.

He said: “It has been a huge privilege to serve in the Diocese of Norwich. I have been blessed in being able to work with stimulating, supportive colleagues, and in living amongst such welcoming communities.

“There have been so many individual highlights, starting with the nine days cycling around the groups of parishes I have responsibility for in my first Lent here, but what I have valued most have been the regular acts of sacramental care that are a bishop’s lot – confirmations, blessing new ventures in churches, schools and churchyards, the deanery pilgrimages of prayer and the annual opening of the Mart in King’s Lynn.

You may also want to watch:

“Offering, in whatever ways I can, something of the love of God for everyone has always seemed to me the heart of Christian ministry. As always, I have received so much more than I have been able to give, and when the time comes, I will leave Norfolk and the Diocese of Norwich with a huge amount of gratitude and love for all its people.

“But of course, there are nearly seven months to go which will give plenty of opportunity for more of the same.”

The Bishop and his wife Rebecca, a specialist palliative nurse, plan to retire to a small village in north Oxfordshire close to where he served his curacy in the 1970s.

Following the announcement, Bishop of Norwich the Rt Rev Graham Usher paid tribute to his fellow clergyman.

He said: “Bishop Jonathan has served the Diocese of Norwich with much energy, wisdom and dedication, together with his own unique and joyous style.

“We still have some time before his retirement in January next year and I know that we will want to find ways to thank Bishop Jonathan and Rebecca for all that they have given in the service of Christ amongst us and pray that they will have a happy retirement in Oxfordshire.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

This is where the first McDonald’s restaurants have opened in Norfolk

McDonald's at Thetford's Forest Retail Park has reopened. Picture: GoogleMaps

Hospital reduces coronavirus wards as patient numbers fall

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has reduced the number of

Firms owed millions by builder could get ‘small’ payout back

Chalcroft's offices in King's Lynn (left) closed in February 2019 when the firm went into administration. Pictured right is Chalcroft's former chairman and shareholder Mark Reeve. Photo: Archant

Holiday park accused of ‘exaggerating’ visitor numbers by posting photo of Finnish beach

Waxham Sands Holiday Park. Photo: Adrian Judd

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Firms owed millions by builder could get ‘small’ payout back

Chalcroft's offices in King's Lynn (left) closed in February 2019 when the firm went into administration. Pictured right is Chalcroft's former chairman and shareholder Mark Reeve. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Family ‘put through hell’ after six years of damage to cars by neighbour

Michael Steward, 65, of Constitution Hill, Norwich, has been sentenced following six years of criminal damage to his neighbour's property. Picture: Norfolk Constabularly

Holiday park accused of ‘exaggerating’ visitor numbers by posting photo of Finnish beach

Waxham Sands Holiday Park. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norfolk bishop announces retirement

Bishop of Lynn the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick and his wife Rebecca. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Earlier lockdown could have cut virus deaths by more than 85pc says UEA expert

Prof Ian Harvey. Photo: Bill Smith
Drive 24