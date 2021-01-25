Norfolk bishop announces retirement

The Bishop of Lynn has announced that he will retire early next year after nine years in the role.

The Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick has served in full-time ministry for 45 years and will be three months short of his 69th birthday when he steps down on January 25, 2021.

Bishop Jonathan made the announcement to the Diocesan Synod on June 3, which for the first time was held virtually through video conferencing app Zoom.

He said: “It has been a huge privilege to serve in the Diocese of Norwich. I have been blessed in being able to work with stimulating, supportive colleagues, and in living amongst such welcoming communities.

“There have been so many individual highlights, starting with the nine days cycling around the groups of parishes I have responsibility for in my first Lent here, but what I have valued most have been the regular acts of sacramental care that are a bishop’s lot – confirmations, blessing new ventures in churches, schools and churchyards, the deanery pilgrimages of prayer and the annual opening of the Mart in King’s Lynn.

“Offering, in whatever ways I can, something of the love of God for everyone has always seemed to me the heart of Christian ministry. As always, I have received so much more than I have been able to give, and when the time comes, I will leave Norfolk and the Diocese of Norwich with a huge amount of gratitude and love for all its people.

“But of course, there are nearly seven months to go which will give plenty of opportunity for more of the same.”

The Bishop and his wife Rebecca, a specialist palliative nurse, plan to retire to a small village in north Oxfordshire close to where he served his curacy in the 1970s.

Following the announcement, Bishop of Norwich the Rt Rev Graham Usher paid tribute to his fellow clergyman.

He said: “Bishop Jonathan has served the Diocese of Norwich with much energy, wisdom and dedication, together with his own unique and joyous style.

“We still have some time before his retirement in January next year and I know that we will want to find ways to thank Bishop Jonathan and Rebecca for all that they have given in the service of Christ amongst us and pray that they will have a happy retirement in Oxfordshire.”