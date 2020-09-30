Search

Man who died in A148 collision is named

PUBLISHED: 12:23 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 30 September 2020

A man in his 50s who died following a single vehicle collision on the A148 near Hillington has been named. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

A man who died in a crash on the A148 has been named.

Jonathan Hoey, 50, from Sutton St James in Lincolnshire, died on September 23, after his car left the road between Knights Hill and Hillington in the parish on Congham, near King’s Lynn.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, September 30, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk said Mr Hoey had been employed as a caravan dealer.

Mr Hoey’s cause of death was given as multiple traumatic injuries following a road traffic collision.

Emergency services, including Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, police and the ambulance service were called to the A148 at 5.30pm on September 23 following reports of a collision involving a green Ford Mustang which had left the carriageway.

Mr Hoey died at the scene.

Following the crash, the busy road was closed for several hours.

The inquest has been adjourned until March 26 2021.

