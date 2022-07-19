News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Manslaughter probe sees Banham Poultry death inquests delayed again

Simon Parkin

Published: 7:25 PM July 19, 2022
Neil Moon (left) and Jonathan (Jon) Collins (right) have been named as the men killed at the Banham

Neil Moon (left) and Jonathan (Jon) Collins (right) died at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough in 2018. - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the deaths of two men who died at a Banham Poultry will now not take place until 2023 at the earliest as police look into possible manslaughter charges.

Pest control subcontractors Jonathan Collins, 34, from Watton, and Neil Moon, 49, from Spalding, were found dead at the Attleborough chicken factory in the early hours of October 4, 2018.

The inquest was initially opened on October 11 that year but has been adjourned nine times while police and Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigations continue.

Last November, police said they were investigating possible charges of gross negligence, manslaughter and corporate manslaughter.

At a hearing on Tuesday, senior Norfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake said the inquests were not ready to resume due to the further investigations. A further review has now been scheduled for January 19.

Both men were fathers and tributes were paid in the wake of their deaths. Mr Collins’ fiancée, Sara Dutton, said: “It’s a terrible accident that never should have happened. He went to work one day and never came home.”

