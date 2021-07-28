Jon Richardson's Norwich gig delayed for another year
- Credit: UKTV
After already having been postponed last year due to the pandemic, Jon Richardson's Norwich show has been rescheduled for 2022.
Mr Richardson's The Knitwit tour was coming to Norwich's Theatre Royal on October 10 and has been pushed back to September 28, 2022.
The comedian's statement on his website said this rescheduling is due to the delayed reopening of comedy clubs, where comedians practise material before tours.
In the statement, he said: "Even were I to return to gigging immediately I couldn’t guarantee being ready to perform to the standard I expect when shows were due to begin in September.
"I don’t want to let down anyone who has paid for a ticket, especially when times are so hard."
You may also want to watch:
When the tour arrives next year, those with tickets have will waited three years to see him live. Norwich Theatre Royal has said that all tickets will remain valid for the September date.
The comedian said he hopes to return next year with "a show that will be worthy of your patience and loyalty".
Most Read
- 1 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 2 Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved
- 3 Drug dealer walks free from court for his 145th offence
- 4 Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich
- 5 'Is this a wind up?' - Artist's shock as Delia buys 101 of his paintings
- 6 New 20mph speed cameras to tackle NDR rat-runners
- 7 Clean-up operation begins as town 'flooded completely' by heavy rain
- 8 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
- 9 Shocked couple told statue used as doorstop could be worth £1m
- 10 Police search undergrowth as man arrested for murder of missing woman