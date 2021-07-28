Jon Richardson's Norwich gig delayed for another year

Published: 4:18 PM July 28, 2021

After already having been postponed last year due to the pandemic, Jon Richardson's Norwich show has been rescheduled for 2022.

Mr Richardson's The Knitwit tour was coming to Norwich's Theatre Royal on October 10 and has been pushed back to September 28, 2022.

The comedian's statement on his website said this rescheduling is due to the delayed reopening of comedy clubs, where comedians practise material before tours.

In the statement, he said: "Even were I to return to gigging immediately I couldn’t guarantee being ready to perform to the standard I expect when shows were due to begin in September.

"I don’t want to let down anyone who has paid for a ticket, especially when times are so hard."

You may also want to watch:

When the tour arrives next year, those with tickets have will waited three years to see him live. Norwich Theatre Royal has said that all tickets will remain valid for the September date.

The comedian said he hopes to return next year with "a show that will be worthy of your patience and loyalty".