Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Promising young athletes suffering hardship to receive thousands in funding for sporting career

PUBLISHED: 12:34 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 10 April 2019

Runner Serena Grace, 15, is one of three young athletes to receive funding from the Ron Harrod Foundation. Picture: Courtesy of Harrod Sport

Runner Serena Grace, 15, is one of three young athletes to receive funding from the Ron Harrod Foundation. Picture: Courtesy of Harrod Sport

Harrod Sport

Three young people who face hardship in their day-to-day life will receive thousands of pounds of funding to support their sporting career.

Paralympic swimmer Jordan Catchpole. Picture : ANTONY KELLYParalympic swimmer Jordan Catchpole. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

The talented athletes from Norfolk and Suffolk have been chosen to receive £5,000 through the Lowestoft-based Harrod Sport’s Ron Harrod Foundation.

One of those lucky winners is 15-year-old runner Serena Grace, who was nominated by her single mother Vanessa Butcher.

Serena began competing aged just 10 and in the last five years has represented the City of Norwich Athletics Club, breaking the 300m county championship record which has been unbeaten since the early 1990s - before she was even born.

But it has not been a smooth-running experience for the talented young athlete as her mother could only afford to buy her secondhand shoes and equipment.

Skier Kieran Mitchell, 11, is one of three young athletes to receive funding from the Ron Harrod Foundation. Picture: Courtesy of Harrod SportSkier Kieran Mitchell, 11, is one of three young athletes to receive funding from the Ron Harrod Foundation. Picture: Courtesy of Harrod Sport

Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo, who announced the winners of the funding, said: “Without foundations such as The Ron Harrod Foundation, young athletes like Serena would not have the financial support to be the best that they can be.”

You may also want to watch:

Kieran Mitchell, 11, a skier from Taverham, was nominated by his father Dale who suffers from multiple sclerosis (MS).

He said: “The main challenges for us are the funding of all the equipment Kieran needs, the different dry slope training camps and races in the UK he requires to keep him at a competitive level.

“He would not have been able to train and compete abroad without the help of this funding.”

The final winner to benefit from the funding is UEA City of Norwich Swimming Club’s para-swimmer Jordan Catchpole, 19, who has been diagnosed with autism and learning difficulties.

He dropped out of school aged 14 but has gone on to win gold in the 100m backstroke for the Great Britain team at the Japan Open Para Championship.

He said: “I haven’t had time to celebrate yet because I’m in heavy training at the moment - but I will. It feels good to be recognised and believed in It makes all the hard work seem even more worthwhile.

“My main aim in 2019 is to qualify for this year’s world championships in April and compete in September, I am targeting the podium again.”

Most Read

Decision day arrives over plans to build 322 homes in Norfolk village

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Girl’s 11th birthday ‘ruined’ after getting stuck on rides at Pleasurewood Hills

Abi Doddington from Lowestoft, was excited to be one of the first thrill seekers to run around the theme park on its opening weekend. Picture: Contributed by Carrie Doddington

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers return to site on city’s outskirts after moving on from former care home

Looking towards the site off Burgh Road, Aylsham, where Travellers were reported to have moved in on April 9, 2019. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

Travellers return to site on city’s outskirts after moving on from former care home

Looking towards the site off Burgh Road, Aylsham, where Travellers were reported to have moved in on April 9, 2019. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

US air force set for major exercise over East Anglia

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron at RAF Lakenheath, England, fly along-side a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker near the North Sea Picture: Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper

Decision day arrives over plans to build 322 homes in Norfolk village

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Pensioner found guilty over death of cyclist knocked off his bike

Joan Martino, of Denmark Road, Lowestoft, is accused of causing death by careless driving. PHOTO: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists