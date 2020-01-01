Search

Inquests into deaths of two men at Banham Poultry adjourned for fourth time

PUBLISHED: 16:20 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 06 January 2020

Neil Moon (left) and Jonathan (Jon) Collins (right), who died in the incident. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Archant

An inquest into the death of two men who died at a Norfolk chicken factory has been adjourned for the fourth time.

Pest control subcontractors Jonathan Collins, 34, from Watton, and Neil Moon, 49, from Spalding in Lincolnshire, were found dead at Banham Poultry in Attleborough in the early hours of October 4, 2018.

The inquest into their deaths was initially opened days later on October 11, with further reviews held last year in April, July and October.

With police and the Health and Safety Executive continuing their investigations into the incident, area coroner Yvonne Blake said the case was still not ready for an inquest to resume.

A further review has now been scheduled for April 6.

Emergency services were called to the factory on Station Road at about 1.10am.

Both men were fathers, with extensive tributes paid in the wake of their deaths.

