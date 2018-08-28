Funeral of pest control worker killed at Banham Poultry open to all

Jon Collins, the pest control worker and fishing enthusiast who died at Banham Poultry in October. PHOTO: Sara Dutton Archant

The family of the Norfolk pest control worker who died at Banham Poultry in early October are preparing to celebrate his life this Friday.

Jonathon 'Jon' Collins. PHOTO: Norfolk Police Jonathon 'Jon' Collins. PHOTO: Norfolk Police

Jon Collins, a 34-year-old from Watton, died on October 3 at the chicken factory in Attleborough alongside his colleague Neil Moon, from Spalding, Lincolnshire.

His funeral will be held on Friday, November 9 at 1pm at Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park in Hainford, followed by a committal at St Swithin’s Church in Frettenham, and a wake and celebration of life at St Faiths Centre on Manor Road, Horsham St Faiths.

Sara Dutton, Mr Collins’ fiancée of 11 years and mother to his children, said: “The whole day is open to all who knew Jonny, who knew of him, worked with him, friends past and present, and any anyone else in between.

“If you have any music or CDs that remind you of Jonny, please bring it along for his Celebration of Life.”

It is requested that casual, colourful clothing is worn on the day, as Mr Collins disliked formal dress.

Ms Dutton said: “Jonny wasn’t one to conform, and liked to have fun or to make light of any situation. He was always the light and soul of a party, and so the funeral and celebration of life (wake) were planned completely with him in mind, it’s all about him.

“Jonny wasn’t ‘into’ flowers. So, we are asking for no flowers please, except from immediate family and even for those to be to a minimum.

“Alternatively, there is a fishing charity that Jonny would have loved for support to have gone to instead - Get Hooked on Fishing.”

UK-wide charity Get Hooked on Fishing (GHoF), uses angling to improve the personal and social skills as well as health and wellbeing of young people, and the families and communities around them.

GHoF also runs family fishing campaigns with the Angling Trust, supported by the Environment Agency.

These free community days introduce families to fishing at family-friendly venues. GHoF has said that it may use money raised in memory of Mr Collins to ‘explore’ hosting a Family Fishing Day in Norfolk as a free annual community event to celebrate his life.

The charity has not yet established a Norfolk project, but has said it may explore the possibility of a creating one.

Donate to bank account Get Hooked on Fishing, sort code 20-61-46, account number 73761320, reference Jon Collins Norfolk.

Cash and cheque donations are also accepted.