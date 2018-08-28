Search

Advanced search

‘A tragedy that will never be forgotten’: Funeral held for man killed at Banham Poultry

PUBLISHED: 16:59 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:59 09 November 2018

Friends and family carry Jon Collins' coffin, adorned with a frog and a rabbit mask, into the chapel at the Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park at Hainford. Mr Collins died at an incident at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Friends and family carry Jon Collins' coffin, adorned with a frog and a rabbit mask, into the chapel at the Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park at Hainford. Mr Collins died at an incident at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

Family and friends yesterday paid an emotional farewell to Jon Collins, the pest control worker killed at Banham Poultry.

Jon Collins, the pest control worker and fishing enthusiast who died at Banham Poultry in October. PHOTO: Sara DuttonJon Collins, the pest control worker and fishing enthusiast who died at Banham Poultry in October. PHOTO: Sara Dutton

Mr Collins, 34, lived in Watton with his fiancé of 11 years and three young children.

Played in to Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park in Hainford by ‘Goodbye’ by Slipnot, Mr Collins’ coffin was adorned by two large masks depicting a frog and rabbit, which were frequently worn by Mr Collins and a friend at social occasions.

Guests at the funeral were encouraged to wear colourful and casual clothing, as he had disliked formal attire.

A tribute read by John Blackman, a civil celebrant, described Mr Collins as an obviously well loved person and ‘super dad’ with a happy disposition and strong sense of justice.

Keen fisherman, Jon Collins had a fish tribute made from leaves at his funeral at the Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park at Hainford. Mr Collins died at an incident at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKeen fisherman, Jon Collins had a fish tribute made from leaves at his funeral at the Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park at Hainford. Mr Collins died at an incident at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Blackman said Mr Collins was one of three siblings, with a number of foster siblings. His mother died from Cancer when he was eight, which Mr Blackman said had a lasting effect, and created a particularly strong bond with his older sister. Mr Collins was also described as prone to getting injured, in part due to his love of extreme sports.

Other passions included fishing and metal music, which was played during the service, including Freak On A Leash by Korn and Tribute by Tenacious D.

However Mr Blackman said Mr Collins’ greatest love was for his family, and described how one of his favourite jobs was as a binman, partly due to the early hours allowing him to spend more time with his children.

Mr Collins had previously been a carpenter, but his last job was working for Ecolab, starting in January of this year.

The funeral of Jon Collins at the Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park at Hainford. Mr Collins died at an incident at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe funeral of Jon Collins at the Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park at Hainford. Mr Collins died at an incident at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Blackman said: “It was a real challenge initially for him as there was a lot to learn. Jon wasn’t always sure he could do it but of course he did. He liked and respected his colleagues who returned the compliment, which was enough for Jon and he found that elusive job satisfaction.

“Jon passed doing his job, a tragedy that will never be forgotten and probably never really reconciled by any of us. Jon was a fine young man, a man taken in his prime.”

The service was followed by a committal at St Swithin’s Church in Frettenham, and a celebration of life at the nearby St Faiths Centre.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We must be doing something right’ - Village fish and chip shop in the running for national award

Entrance to Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Mother’s claim for compensation after son’s life-changing injuries in crash

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash on Dulls Lane, Ellingham, Norfolk. Photo: Nick Butcher

Norwich man pleads guilty to planting ‘unwanted kiss’ on cheek of city gaming worker

Nigel Futter. PIC: Peter Walsh

Updated Two women stabbed in Norwich

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Body found on Kessingland beach

Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

Brave passer-by rushed over to help man engulfed in flames outside hostel

Shazad Ali rushed over to help a Norfolk man who was engulfed in flames outside a homeless hostel. Photo: Shazad Ali

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

Huge house on Norfolk coast could be demolished

This house could be demolished with eight homes set to be built on the site. Picture: Sowerbys

Norfolk school installs CCTV in children’s toilets

Parents have been outraged that CCTV has been set up in the pupils toilets at Acle Academy. Picture: Anonymous

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast