‘A tragedy that will never be forgotten’: Funeral held for man killed at Banham Poultry

Friends and family carry Jon Collins' coffin, adorned with a frog and a rabbit mask, into the chapel at the Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park at Hainford. Mr Collins died at an incident at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

Family and friends yesterday paid an emotional farewell to Jon Collins, the pest control worker killed at Banham Poultry.

Jon Collins, the pest control worker and fishing enthusiast who died at Banham Poultry in October. PHOTO: Sara Dutton Jon Collins, the pest control worker and fishing enthusiast who died at Banham Poultry in October. PHOTO: Sara Dutton

Mr Collins, 34, lived in Watton with his fiancé of 11 years and three young children.

Played in to Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park in Hainford by ‘Goodbye’ by Slipnot, Mr Collins’ coffin was adorned by two large masks depicting a frog and rabbit, which were frequently worn by Mr Collins and a friend at social occasions.

Guests at the funeral were encouraged to wear colourful and casual clothing, as he had disliked formal attire.

A tribute read by John Blackman, a civil celebrant, described Mr Collins as an obviously well loved person and ‘super dad’ with a happy disposition and strong sense of justice.

Keen fisherman, Jon Collins had a fish tribute made from leaves at his funeral at the Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park at Hainford. Mr Collins died at an incident at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Keen fisherman, Jon Collins had a fish tribute made from leaves at his funeral at the Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park at Hainford. Mr Collins died at an incident at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Blackman said Mr Collins was one of three siblings, with a number of foster siblings. His mother died from Cancer when he was eight, which Mr Blackman said had a lasting effect, and created a particularly strong bond with his older sister. Mr Collins was also described as prone to getting injured, in part due to his love of extreme sports.

Other passions included fishing and metal music, which was played during the service, including Freak On A Leash by Korn and Tribute by Tenacious D.

However Mr Blackman said Mr Collins’ greatest love was for his family, and described how one of his favourite jobs was as a binman, partly due to the early hours allowing him to spend more time with his children.

Mr Collins had previously been a carpenter, but his last job was working for Ecolab, starting in January of this year.

The funeral of Jon Collins at the Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park at Hainford. Mr Collins died at an incident at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The funeral of Jon Collins at the Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park at Hainford. Mr Collins died at an incident at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Blackman said: “It was a real challenge initially for him as there was a lot to learn. Jon wasn’t always sure he could do it but of course he did. He liked and respected his colleagues who returned the compliment, which was enough for Jon and he found that elusive job satisfaction.

“Jon passed doing his job, a tragedy that will never be forgotten and probably never really reconciled by any of us. Jon was a fine young man, a man taken in his prime.”

The service was followed by a committal at St Swithin’s Church in Frettenham, and a celebration of life at the nearby St Faiths Centre.