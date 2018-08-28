Cutting back on food waste as pub teams up with west Norfolk foodbank

Jolly Brewers licensees of Adam Noble and Aaron Dobson. Photo: Admiral Taverns Admiral Taverns

A pub in west Norfolk has teamed up with a foodbank to cut down on food waste.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jolly Brewers have teamed up with King's Lynn foodbank to make sure no food goes to waste. Photo: Admiral Taverns Jolly Brewers have teamed up with King's Lynn foodbank to make sure no food goes to waste. Photo: Admiral Taverns

The Jolly Brewers in Shouldham Thorpe is working with the King’s Lynn Foodbank to tackle the issue of edible food waste in pubs. Licensees Adam Noble and Aaron Dobson say they are passionate about ensuring none of their edible food goes to waste.

Mr Noble said: “When running a fresh produce pub, there will inevitably be food waste which cannot be sold but is perfectly edible, by teaming up with our local foodbank, we are helping those in our local community.”

The partnership means surplus fruit, vegetables and fresh bread that goes unused at the pub will be given directly to those who really need it.

Maarten Klem, from King’s Lynn Foodbank, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Adam and Aaron. We want to encourage locals to think about how they can work to reduce food waste and help others in the process.”