Cutting back on food waste as pub teams up with west Norfolk foodbank
PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 January 2019
Admiral Taverns
A pub in west Norfolk has teamed up with a foodbank to cut down on food waste.
The Jolly Brewers in Shouldham Thorpe is working with the King’s Lynn Foodbank to tackle the issue of edible food waste in pubs. Licensees Adam Noble and Aaron Dobson say they are passionate about ensuring none of their edible food goes to waste.
Mr Noble said: “When running a fresh produce pub, there will inevitably be food waste which cannot be sold but is perfectly edible, by teaming up with our local foodbank, we are helping those in our local community.”
The partnership means surplus fruit, vegetables and fresh bread that goes unused at the pub will be given directly to those who really need it.
Maarten Klem, from King’s Lynn Foodbank, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Adam and Aaron. We want to encourage locals to think about how they can work to reduce food waste and help others in the process.”