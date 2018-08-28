Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Cutting back on food waste as pub teams up with west Norfolk foodbank

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 January 2019

Jolly Brewers licensees of Adam Noble and Aaron Dobson. Photo: Admiral Taverns

Jolly Brewers licensees of Adam Noble and Aaron Dobson. Photo: Admiral Taverns

Admiral Taverns

A pub in west Norfolk has teamed up with a foodbank to cut down on food waste.

Jolly Brewers have teamed up with King's Lynn foodbank to make sure no food goes to waste. Photo: Admiral TavernsJolly Brewers have teamed up with King's Lynn foodbank to make sure no food goes to waste. Photo: Admiral Taverns

The Jolly Brewers in Shouldham Thorpe is working with the King’s Lynn Foodbank to tackle the issue of edible food waste in pubs. Licensees Adam Noble and Aaron Dobson say they are passionate about ensuring none of their edible food goes to waste.

Mr Noble said: “When running a fresh produce pub, there will inevitably be food waste which cannot be sold but is perfectly edible, by teaming up with our local foodbank, we are helping those in our local community.”

The partnership means surplus fruit, vegetables and fresh bread that goes unused at the pub will be given directly to those who really need it.

Maarten Klem, from King’s Lynn Foodbank, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Adam and Aaron. We want to encourage locals to think about how they can work to reduce food waste and help others in the process.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘First step’ taken over bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich

Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists