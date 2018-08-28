New faces behind the bar at the Jolly Brewers at Shouldham Thorpe
PUBLISHED: 14:15 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:15 22 November 2018
Photo: supplied by Houston PR
Two experienced publicans have taken over a west Norfolk pub.
Adam Noble and Aaron Dobson plan to make the Jolly Brewers at Shouldham Thorpe, near Downham Market, the first of a chain of 10 destination food pubs.
Mr Noble said: “From the minute we walked into the Jolly Brewers, we knew this was the right pub for the next step in our career.
“We’re excited to get started and begin building relationships with the locals and developing our food offering. For us, classic and beautifully-cooked dishes will be the key to our success.”
The pub, on the main Lynn Road, is rated 4 out of 5 in 72 reviews on the Tripadvisor website, with 51pc rating its food “excellent”.