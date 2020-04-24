Village’s first shop launched to provide essentials to community

Jolly Brewers in Shouldham have launched its very own shop- Groceries. Picture: Jolly Brewers Jolly Brewers

A groceries store in a Norfolk village has been launched to support local businesses and provide the community with essentials.

The Jolly Brewers in Shouldham launched its own store Groceries on Wednesday, making it the first shop in the village.

Adam Noble, director and head chef at the restaurant, said the new business was “vital” for Shouldham and the surrounding area to ensure people had access to essentials.

“It was the right thing to do,” he added.

“Now more than ever, it is vital for our community to have access to the essentials and we are able to provide them in a safe environment.

“For us, being a community pub is as much about being there for the community as it is for the community being here for us.”

The shop, which took around four weeks to complete, stocks products from local businesses such as bread, cheese, vegetables and fresh meat.

Groceries is open every day from 9am to 6pm and shoppers are being asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

