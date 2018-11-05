Amnesty’s letter-writing campaign returns to support abused women

Amnesty North Norfolk is holding its letter-writing event at North Walsham Library. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2016

Amnesty International’s annual letter-writing campaign is being launched in north Norfolk to support women who have been locked-up, harassed or killed for defending their rights.

North Walsham residents are invited to send a card, email or tweet of support to 12 individuals or groups of people who have had their freedoms denied.

Letters can also be written directly to those in power to demand an end to the abuses.

This year, the campaign will support female human rights defenders including women and girls impacted by Northern Ireland’s abortion laws.

Amnesty North Norfolk is holding its letter-writing event at North Walsham Library from November 17 to 28 and at St Nicholas Church in the town on December 1 and 2.

Spokesperson Jenny Kelly said: “From speaking out against sexual harassment to promoting abortion rights, women are sending a loud message that their rights are worth fighting for.”