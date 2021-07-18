Johnson and Sunak WILL self-isolate after backlash

Published: 11:12 AM July 18, 2021 Updated: 11:25 AM July 18, 2021

File photo of prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak. The pair will now self-isolate after being pinged by the test-and-trace app. - Credit: PA

The prime minister and chancellor have now agreed to self-isolate after criticism that they were sidestepping the rules over test-and-trace.

Downing Street said Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were contacted by NHS Test and Trace as close contacts of someone who has tested positive for Covid.

Sajid Javid has tested positive for coronavirus.

The government said early on Sunday morning that they would still be able to carry on working as normal as they would be taking part in a daily contact testing pilot instead.

But before 11pm the government had changed course, and said Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak would self-isolate. A spokesperson said Mr Johnson would be staying at Chequers, the prime minister's official country house in Buckinghamshire.

It follows health and social care secretary Sajid Javid testing positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and the planned scrapping of all legal requirements around face masks and social distancing on Monday, July 19, which was earlier dubbed 'Freedom Day'.

The idea that the Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak could get around the normal self-isolation rules sparked a strong reaction on social media, mostly from people questioning why the contact testing scheme was not more widely available to the general public.

Prime minister Boris Johnons - Credit: PA

Commenting on the EDP's Facebook page, Kathy Durrant said: "One rule for them and again, another rule for us."

Bob Godfrey commented: "None of them have lead by example during this pandemic. Then trying to tell people how they should behave when restrictions are lifted.

"They have ended up being the covidiots."

David Ben said: "I guess anyone can join this trial as long as you’re a friend, relative or colleague of Boris. However everyone else must live off sick pay if they get it. I’m sure this will inspire people to use their common sense."

But Nina Wildflower said: "I think we should show them lots of sympathy. The prime minister must be very worried.

"He has an unvaccinated child, and his wife is probably too young to have been double-jabbed. He must be terrified of passing the virus on to them."