Johnny Vegas announces rescheduled return to Norwich and free tickets for NHS workers

PUBLISHED: 06:06 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:59 15 April 2020

Comedian Johnny Vegas performs at Epic Studios on October 22. Picture: FMGUK



FMGUK

One of the most well known names in British comedy has announced he will be including Norwich in first stand-up tour in more than a decade, which will also include hundreds of free tickets for NHS workers.

Johnny Vegas, who has delighted fans in everything from tea adverts to Dickens adaptations, sitcoms and more, was originally due to perform at Epic Studios at the end of April.

The tour would have marked his return to stand-up after a 10 year hiatus from live comedy, but the comedian has been forced to postpone the comeback because of coronavirus.

Now, Mr Vegas has announced a rescheduled tour which will see him stopping off in Norwich in October, instead of April.

It is one of just seven shows the popular comedian has announced across the country and it is hoped the tour will give fans something to look forward to once the coronavirus outbreak passes.

The comedian will also be releasing 1,000 free tickets to NHS workers in areas where he is performing to say thank-you for their hard work during the pandemic.

READ MORE: Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp announces Norwich show

Mr Vegas has become a household name over the years for a variety of roles and television shows, but many will recognise him best from his part in the famous PG Tips adverts, in which he starred alongside a puppet called Monkey.

However, before finding fame on television, he was a regular on the stand-up circuit and became known for his fearlessly confessional stand-up routines which one him praise from critics and fans alike.

He gave up stand-up comedy more than 10 years ago to pursue other ventures but is set to visit Norwich as part of a tour that will also take him to Sunderland, Cheltenham, Plymouth, Swindon, Coventry and Kettering.

He will be joined on the tour by fellow cult hero Angelos Epithemiou, who regularly appeared alongside Mr Vegas on BBC 2 Shooting Stars, the programme which gave both stars their big breaks on television.

He performs at Epic Studios on Thursday, October 22, tickets can be bought via www.easyticketing.co.uk, with prices starting from £30.

