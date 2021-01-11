Man grew cannabis for 'pain relief,' court told
- Credit: Archant
A 47-year-old man who grew cannabis to help with his pain relief has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next month.
Before Ipswich Crown court for a plea hearing by a remote link was Johnny Carrick, of Garboldisham Ling, North Lopham, Diss.
He pleaded guilty to producing cannabis in January, June and August last year.
He also admitted having a lock knife in St John’s Way, Thetford, on August 25 and possessing cannabis on the same date.
Adam Norris, for Carrick, told the court that his client was in a lot of pain and grew cannabis for pain relief.
He said Carrick had an ulcerated leg and was currently waiting for a skin graft which had been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Judge Rupert Overbury agreed to adjourn sentence to allow the probation service to prepare a report on Carrick.
Most Read
- 1 Covid-19 reported at Norfolk chocolate factory
- 2 Part of road sealed off amid police investigation
- 3 Covid rates slow for second consecutive day
- 4 Man in 20s in hospital after being stabbed in Norwich
- 5 Police deny claims of vehicle stop checks at town's supermarket
- 6 Government to publish vaccine delivery plan as new centres open in Norfolk
- 7 Plea for people to self-isolate as Norfolk gets ready for extra Covid-19 testing
- 8 Villagers' fury at prospect of horse grazing land becoming 150 homes
- 9 Potato farmer's dismay at abuse of honesty box policy
- 10 How a chance phone call secured a Norfolk company big Marriott hotel deal
However, he warned Carrick that he wasn’t promising that he wouldn’t get an immediate prison sentence.
Carrick will be sentenced on February 11.