Man grew cannabis for 'pain relief,' court told

Published: 2:54 PM January 11, 2021

A 47-year-old man who grew cannabis to help with his pain relief has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown court for a plea hearing by a remote link was Johnny Carrick, of Garboldisham Ling, North Lopham, Diss.

He pleaded guilty to producing cannabis in January, June and August last year.

He also admitted having a lock knife in St John’s Way, Thetford, on August 25 and possessing cannabis on the same date.

Adam Norris, for Carrick, told the court that his client was in a lot of pain and grew cannabis for pain relief.

He said Carrick had an ulcerated leg and was currently waiting for a skin graft which had been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Rupert Overbury agreed to adjourn sentence to allow the probation service to prepare a report on Carrick.

However, he warned Carrick that he wasn’t promising that he wouldn’t get an immediate prison sentence.

Carrick will be sentenced on February 11.



