Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

John Vigar will give Diana Bullock Memorial Lecture in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 08:32 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:53 19 March 2019

King's Lynn's historic buildings will bee the subject of the lecture Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn's historic buildings will bee the subject of the lecture Picture: Ian Burt

A popular historian will be making this year’s Diana Bullock Memorial Lecture, organised by King’s Lynn Town Guides.

John Vigar will be at King’s Lynn Town Hall on Wednesday, March 27 (7.30pm).

He has been described as “one of today’s most popular commentators on English history”.

Mr Vigar is an architectural historian and author of 12 books with a particular interest in old churches.

He is a Trustee of the Cottam Will Trust which, along with King’s Lynn Town Guides and Friends of St Nicholas’ Chapel, recently funded the return of the spectacular font cover to the church.

Tickets for the lecture, which include a glass of wine and cost only £8, available by calling 01553 776632 or from King’s Lynn Tourist Information Centre 01553 763044.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Father-of-two killed in head-on crash with lorry on wrong side of road, court told

The crash took place on Foulden Road between Foulden and Northwold. Picture: Simon Parkin

Multiplex cinema and hotel vision for car park

The former Battery Green multi storey car park in Lowestoft prior to its closure. Pictures: MICK HOWES

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Woman, 54, to appear in court accused of murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Woman, 54, to appear in court accused of murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich bar to host The Voice UK audtions

The Voice UK coaches Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am. (C) ITV Plc.

Balaclava-clad raiders threaten homeowner and steal 65-inch TV before fleeing in taxi

Police have launched as appeal for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Kensington Place, Norwich. Picture Google.

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Will this be the next retailer to quit Norwich?

Bonmarche has said it has seen significantly weaker trading since the start of the month.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists