John Vigar will give Diana Bullock Memorial Lecture in King’s Lynn

King's Lynn's historic buildings will bee the subject of the lecture Picture: Ian Burt

A popular historian will be making this year’s Diana Bullock Memorial Lecture, organised by King’s Lynn Town Guides.

John Vigar will be at King’s Lynn Town Hall on Wednesday, March 27 (7.30pm).

He has been described as “one of today’s most popular commentators on English history”.

Mr Vigar is an architectural historian and author of 12 books with a particular interest in old churches.

He is a Trustee of the Cottam Will Trust which, along with King’s Lynn Town Guides and Friends of St Nicholas’ Chapel, recently funded the return of the spectacular font cover to the church.

Tickets for the lecture, which include a glass of wine and cost only £8, available by calling 01553 776632 or from King’s Lynn Tourist Information Centre 01553 763044.