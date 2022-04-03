John Travolta meets staff and shoppers at a Norfolk Morrisons

Security guard Gary Middleton was among those who met John Travolta at Morrisons supermarket in Fakenham, Norfolk. - Credit: Gary Middleton

When reports of John Travolta being spotted in Norfolk first surfaced on April 1, it seemed like an unlikely prospect.

But proof has now emerged that the Hollywood megastar is indeed in the county and has even been meeting and greeting fans - in Fakenham Morrisons.

Gary Middleton, 48, is a part-time security guard at the store and said hello to Travolta after a colleague pointed him out at the bread counter.

Mr Middleton, who lives in Little Snoring, said he was amazed to come face-to-face with the man famous for movies like Grease and Saturday Night Fever.

"Once people realised who it was they all started to get excited," he said. "He was quite smart-looking, well built and very polite to all the staff here.

"He looks a bit different to the way people remember him from the 1970s and 80s, or with his long, dark hair from Pulp Fiction. But you could tell who it was from the smile in his eyes. We had a really nice chat.

Morrisons in Fakenham, where John Travolta did his shopping. - Credit: Chris Bishop

"He had his picture taken with quite a few people in here, including a lady with a walking stick who was desperate to get a picture."

Mr Middleton said Travolta "had time for everyone" and ended up staying at the Clipbush Lane store for about an hour.

Travolta, who is understood to be filming in the region, arrived at the store with a couple of bodyguards, at about 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

He said he had sent his runners to Swaffham Waitrose earlier in the week for supplies, but had wanted to come shopping himself this time.

The outing to Fakenham Morrisons was a stark contrast to what Travolta, 68, was doing just a few days before.

Last Sunday he was on stage at the Oscars in Los Angeles, boogying with Uma Thurman in a recreation of their famous twist scene in the 1994 film, Pulp Fiction .

Nicola Gee also met John Travolta at Fakenham Morrisons. - Credit: Nicola Gee

Travolta is believed to be filming at the Raynham Hangar Studios in West Raynham, but Mr Middleton said the star would not say much about what he was doing and the studio owner is also keeping tight-lipped.

"He was very vague about the filming - he just said they were there filming at the old airbase," Mr Middleton said.

Last year Travolta filmed an action movie called Paradise City, but it is believed that is now in post-production and it is unclear what his current project is.

Mr Middleton said Travolta seemed to be shopping for everyday items.

"He said he had sent his runners to Swaffham Waitrose earlier in the week to get some shopping for him, but he decided to come here on his own," Mr Middleton added.

Morrisons in Fakenham, where John Travolta did his shopping. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Nicola Gee, another Fakenham Morrisons employee, also described her encounter with the star.

She said: "I was going about my normal duties at Morrisons in Fakenham and I looked up and saw the one and only John Travolta in our store.

"We questioned whether it was actually him at first as I just do not think that we ever imagined that we would see a film star in Fakenham.

"We approached him and asked him if we could have a photo taken with him, he was very pleasant and agreed - a memory to treasure."