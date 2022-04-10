News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
John Travolta's Norfolk visit features on Saturday Night Takeaway

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:44 AM April 10, 2022
Jamie Salter with film star John Travolta, who dined at the Romany Rye, the Wetherspoon in Dereham, Norfolk.

Norfolk hit the headlines across the country this week after A-lister John Travolta was spotted here and his visit even featured on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. 

The Hollywood Star has been filming short film The Shepherd in Norfolk, with the believed location Raynham Hangar Studios in West Raynham.

He has made the most of his time here and has been spotted at restaurants across the county and even at Morrisons in Fakenham.

On last night's episode of Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV in the popular Win the Ads segment, contestant Sarah was asked a question about his visit to the The Romany Rye Wetherspoon branch in Dereham.

Dec asked: "John Travolta was spotted having a drink and a burger in Wetherspoon in which county, Norfolk or Northumberland?"

Sarah incorrectly answered Northumberland but went on to win all the prizes, ranging from curry sauce to a Caribbean holiday, after gambling it all on a question about Ed Sheeran.

TV
Norfolk

