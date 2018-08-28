Journalist named as best trainee in the country

John Patrick Asher has been named as top journalism trainee Picture: Anthony Carroll Archant

A journalist at the EDP is celebrating after winning a top national trainee award.

John Patrick Asher has been named as trainee of the year at the National Council for the Training of Journalists’ Awards for Excellence ceremony.

Mr Asher, 27, who specialises in print production journalism at the EDP and lives in Wymondham, had been a trainee at the Hertfordshire-based The Comet before moving to the EDP’s publisher Archant this October.

He said: “When you do work hard and enjoy what you are doing it is nice to be recognised for it. It is also nice to bring some prestige to the team and the organisation where I work.”

Mr Asher thanked all the people who had supported him as a trainee.

He had received the best national results in the senior National Qualification in Journalism exams in November 2017.

His path into journalism began as a junior journalist apprentice studying at Lambeth College while also working at The Comet.