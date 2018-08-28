Search

Advanced search

Journalist named as best trainee in the country

PUBLISHED: 12:26 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:01 07 December 2018

John Patrick Asher has been named as top journalism trainee Picture: Anthony Carroll

John Patrick Asher has been named as top journalism trainee Picture: Anthony Carroll

Archant

A journalist at the EDP is celebrating after winning a top national trainee award.

John Patrick Asher has been named as trainee of the year at the National Council for the Training of Journalists’ Awards for Excellence ceremony.

Mr Asher, 27, who specialises in print production journalism at the EDP and lives in Wymondham, had been a trainee at the Hertfordshire-based The Comet before moving to the EDP’s publisher Archant this October.

He said: “When you do work hard and enjoy what you are doing it is nice to be recognised for it. It is also nice to bring some prestige to the team and the organisation where I work.”

Mr Asher thanked all the people who had supported him as a trainee.

He had received the best national results in the senior National Qualification in Journalism exams in November 2017.

His path into journalism began as a junior journalist apprentice studying at Lambeth College while also working at The Comet.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Warning not to approach prisoner absconded from Norwich prison

James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police raid Norwich flat for second time in less than two months

The words

Video At last! Daniel Farke lifts Championship manager-of-the-month prize

Daniel Farke is the Championship manager-of-the-month Picture: Robbie Stephenson

Poll Council leader denies ‘undisclosed personal connection’ to £8m golf club

(L-R): Cllr Harry Clarke and Cllr Pablo Dimoglou are calling on Breckland to be more open and democratic. Pictured, Elizabeth House, in Dereham. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathhews / Concrete

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Live Norwich City v Bolton - Press Conference LIVE

Mo Leitner has missed the last two games with a calf injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video This Norfolk restaurant has been named one of the best in the world

Morston Hall's owner Galton Blackiston and head chef Greg Anderson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast