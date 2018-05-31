Search

Advanced search

Former teacher jailed for sexually abusing pupils dies in Norfolk prison

PUBLISHED: 21:58 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:58 29 November 2019

A former teacher convicted of sexually abusing five boys has died in a Norfolk prison.

John McKno was jailed for 14 years in May 2016 for "a sustained campaign of sexual abuse" against pupils at three schools, including the former Kesgrave Hall School near Ipswich.

The 74-year-old was serving his sentence at HMP Norwich, where he was found dead on September 29.

An inquest into his death is due to open at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Monday, December 2.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "HMP Norwich prisoner John McKno died in prison on September 29, 2019.

"As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the prisons and probation ombudsman."

McKno, of Alby Hill near Aylsham, admitted four offences of indecent assault on a male under 16, two offences of gross indecency with a child and three other serious sexual offences.

At his sentencing hearing at Ipswich Crown Court in 2016, Judge David Goodin said his victims had "lived under the shadow of the terrible consequences of his abuse" for between 30 and 40 years.

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

‘Inspirational woman with an infectious smile’ - tributes paid to pub’s much-loved waitress

Caroline O'Brien who was a waitress at The Grayling in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Fire breaks out in takeaway as town’s Christmas lights are switched on

The Aylsham Christmas lights switch-on event in 2017. Picture: David Bale

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Inspirational woman with an infectious smile’ - tributes paid to pub’s much-loved waitress

Caroline O'Brien who was a waitress at The Grayling in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

‘It’s just tragic’: murderer’s mum embraces victim’s sister in court

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

Man gets 16 years for ‘ferocious’ Norwich murder

Peter Bruton. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists