Former teacher jailed for sexually abusing pupils dies in Norfolk prison

A former teacher convicted of sexually abusing five boys has died in a Norfolk prison.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John McKno was jailed for 14 years in May 2016 for "a sustained campaign of sexual abuse" against pupils at three schools, including the former Kesgrave Hall School near Ipswich.

The 74-year-old was serving his sentence at HMP Norwich, where he was found dead on September 29.

An inquest into his death is due to open at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Monday, December 2.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "HMP Norwich prisoner John McKno died in prison on September 29, 2019.

"As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the prisons and probation ombudsman."

McKno, of Alby Hill near Aylsham, admitted four offences of indecent assault on a male under 16, two offences of gross indecency with a child and three other serious sexual offences.

At his sentencing hearing at Ipswich Crown Court in 2016, Judge David Goodin said his victims had "lived under the shadow of the terrible consequences of his abuse" for between 30 and 40 years.