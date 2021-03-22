Published: 11:01 AM March 22, 2021

John Macro has died at the age of 58 - Credit: Archant

The inquest has opened into the death of a Norfolk man who was serving a 17-year jail sentence for rape and sexual assault.

Jonathan Macro, 58, previously of Badersfield, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on March 12, 2021.

This morning's inquest opening heard Mr Macro, who was born in Norwich in December 1962, had been admitted to hospital with oesophageal cancer.

His health deteriorated as a result of the the progressive disease and he died at the Colney Lane site the following week.

The medical cause of death was stated as metastatic adenocarcinoma and gastroesophageal junction.

Assistant coroner Simon Milburn adjourned the case for a pre-inquest hearing review on Thursday, September 16, 2021. He said further evidence had been requested for this hearing.

And a full inquest has been fixed for Tuesday, November 16, 2021 with the hearing expected to last three hours.

Mr Macro was jailed for 17 years in 2015 at Norwich Crown Court after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

He had been charged by officers from Norfolk police's rape investigation unit after they were contacted by one of his victims, who had come across Mr Macro on a dating site.

After two weeks of talking, the two arranged to meet at the victim's home where he attacked and raped her.

The court heard the victim had been so distressed following this that she was left feeling afraid to stay in her own home.

A further victim was discovered by police who Mr Macro had sexually assaulted in her own home in early January 2015 after befriending her online.

Mr Macro, who had fabricated his online profile, was arrested and found with two mobile phones - one of which officers were able to link back to the two victims.

He was sentenced for a total of 17 years in prison and given an extended licence period of five years.

The court also told him he must serve at least two-thirds of his sentence in custody and he was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.