Gaffe sees Jon Rowe replaced by darts player John Lowe in Norwich squad

Google's team sheet for Norwich City which shows darts legend John Rowe in the Canaries squad. - Credit: Google

A Google gaffe has seen Norwich City winger Jon Rowe replaced in the Canaries' squad by darts legend John Lowe.

On the search engine's display panel for the club, Lowe, 76, who rose to prominence in the 1980s when he got the first televised nine dart finish in 1984, is listed in place of Rowe, 18, as a forward with his name and picture displayed between Milot Rashica and Tim Krul.

Following the addition of Lowe to the Canaries' ranks, Rowe is nowhere to be seen.

Now Google has promised to fix the mistake, which was provided by a third party, that it would not name.

A Google spokeswoman said: "This data comes from third parties.

City winger Jon Rowe - not to be confused with darts legend John Lowe - in action against Crystal Palace - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"In this case, we have alerted our team of the mistake which they will amend but for any future cases, the user is able to use the 'feedback' button on the bottom right hand corner."

It is not the first time a darts player has caused confusion, after Top of the Pops used an image of Lowe's rival Jocky Wilson as the backdrop to Dexy's Midnight Runners performing their hit 'Jackie Wilson said (I'm In Heaven When You Smile)' in 1982.

