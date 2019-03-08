Search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Hundreds take part in casting auditions for Norwich Netflix musical

PUBLISHED: 14:24 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 13 April 2019

Long queues formed outside St Andrews Hall in Norwich as hundreds of people attended an open casting to be an extra in a new Netflix film being shot in Norwich this summer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Long queues formed outside St Andrews Hall in Norwich as hundreds of people attended an open casting to be an extra in a new Netflix film being shot in Norwich this summer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Actors, students and families queued to take part in Norwich auditions for a new Netflix musical.

The queue outside St Andrews Hall in Norwich to find extras for a new film being shot in Norwich this summer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Produced by singer John Legend, it is set to film in the city and, on Saturday, held open auditions for paid extras.

Jingle Jangle, which is directed by David E Talbert, will be filmed in Elm Hill during June this year, and follows a toy maker as he struggles to get his magical new invention to work in time for Christmas.

People with all levels of experience queued outside Blackfriars Hall to give their details and pose for a photo.

Among them was Gavin Bromley, 47, who has appeared on stage and screen.

Long queues formed outside St Andrews Hall in Norwich for an open casting to be part of a new Netflix film being shot in Norwich this summer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Hethersett actor said: “I do work across the country with agencies and was invited along to do the casting.

“They take your name and address with a photograph, then it is handed to the casting people who will say yes or no.

“I imagine it will be background work or walking past. I do a little bit of supporting roles between jobs with a bit in The Crown, Britannia and a Chinese feature film.”

The musical will star Forest Whitaker, who has appeared in Black Panther, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Last King of Scotland, for which he won an Oscar and BAFTA for best actor.

The glamour of Hollywood starts here. The queue at St Andrews Hall in Norwich to find extras for a new film which shoots in June. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Delfina Witkowska, who was also taking part on Saturday, hopes to get an insight into the film making process.

The Norwich University of the Arts student said: “We had the leaflet for the call sent to us and for me it is a lot more about witnessing how a film shoot works and watching it from an extra or actor’s perspective.

“All I know is that it is a musical with a Christmas theme and that it is being filmed in Norwich - I want to be a part of that.

“I’m interesting in finding out what John Legend’s role in the filming process is.”

It isn’t the first time Elm Hill has been chosen as a filming location. In 2007, Stardust, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, was shot at the Britons Arms, while The Games Room was also used in the Ratcatcher Monty Python episode.

Traders in Elm Hill have met with Netflix at the Britons Arms to discuss the film and how it might affect their opening hours.

Duncan McKeown’s shop, The Games Room, is set to feature as a newsagents.

