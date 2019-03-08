New home revealed for John Jarrold Printing Museum

A medieval church has been revealed as the new home for a museum charting Norwich's rich printing history.

St Peter Parmentergate Church. Picture: ANTONY KELLY St Peter Parmentergate Church. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

St Peter Parmentergate in King Street is to become the new location of the John Jarrold Printing Museum.

The move comes as the museum's current home, in an annex of St James' Mill, in Whitefriars is to be demolished as part of plans to build more than 200 new homes off Barrack Street, which were approved in March.

The church, which is looked after by Norwich Historic Churches Trust, is currently vacant and will be transformed into a fully functioning museum over the coming months.

As well as featuring the current display of machinery and artefacts the new site will also have the scope to offer visitors courses in printing, book binding and letter press techniques.

Caroline Jarrold, community affairs adviser at Jarrold said the business was delighted to have found a suitable home for the museum's historic printing equipment.

Jarrold has also confirmed that it will fund the transport of the machinery and the museum's first year running costs.

Ms Jarrold said: "Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved a location has been found which will showcase the printing legacy of the city and the Jarrold printing business which have been preserved by the dedicated and skilled band of volunteers since it was established in 1982."

Jules Allen, a volunteer for the museum said: "St Peter Parmentergate is a wonderful location and we, the members and dedicated volunteers, some of whom have been involved with the museum for over 30 years, would like to thank the Norwich Historic Churches Trust and Jarrold for all their hard work in making this happen.

"Not only is it a beautiful former church providing a unique home for the museum, it's also superbly located in the popular King Street area, making it extremely accessible to all."

The museum is encouraging anyone interested in finding out more to contact the museum volunteer group.

The museum closed its existing site at Whitefriars on October 23.

Work to relocate the collection will start in December with the move due to be completed, and the museum ready to open to the public in summer 2020.