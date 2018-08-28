Norwich printing museum to relocate amid demolition plans

A Norwich museum is to relocate following concerns over its future after plans were revealed to demolish its home.

A bid was submitted earlier this year to build 218 new houses, apartments, offices and a hotel on the former Jarrold printworks site in Barrack Street.

It would see an annex to St James Mill demolished, the home of the John Jarrold Printing Museum, but the company has now revealed the museum will be accommodated as part of the new development.

The new space will be created to display and explain the historic printing equipment, while ensuring that some key machinery can continue to be operated and demonstrated by trained volunteers.

“The museum exhibits represent an important part of the Jarrold history, and through our continued funding of the displays we wanted to provide a sustainable future for the collection and tell the story of Jarrold’s printing heritage,” said Christopher Doggett, Jarrold group director.

“The plans for the new building will ensure that the site is more accessible to everyone and with a planned café next door, longer opening hours and proper wheelchair access, we believe this will increase the number of visitors to the museum.”

A Facebook page called Save The John Jarrold Printing Museum was set up after the plans for the development were submitted and has nearly 200 followers.

Created in 1982, the museum reflects on Jarrold’s time as a printer and publisher in the 19th and 20th centuries.

It contains letterpress and lithography items among many others, and is home to what is believed to be the only surviving example of a Ratcliff direct lithographic press.

The private collection also consists of other items assembled over the years from a range of sources, which don’t reflect the history of Jarrold.

A detailed assessment of all pieces is being carried out by the Norfolk Museums Service and specialists from the Science Museum and Norfolk Record Office with a focus on keeping the most significant and historically important artefacts for the new site.