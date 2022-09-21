Heated fields help crop scientists study impact of climate change

Scientists from the John Innes Centre in Norwich have used heated field plots to study the impact of climate change on crops - Credit: John Innes Centre

Norfolk scientists have used innovative heated field plots to explain how climate change could affect the crop yields of East Anglia's farmers.

Researchers from the Norwich-based John Innes Centre used surface warming cables to raise the soil temperature of trial plots at Church Farm in Bawburgh, simulating warmer winters.

In what is believed to be a unique set of experiments, they compared these results with temperature-controlled indoor laboratory trials designed to replicate a winter growing season.

They established that chilling is important in late November and early December, because it promotes growth during early floral development of crops.

Their study shows that oilseed rape plants can undergo a developmental phase known as "flower bud dormancy" if the winter is too warm.

This process occurs as the microscopic, newly-formed buds lie inactive, waiting for low temperatures to signal growth. This development stage is well understood in perennial plants which grow year after year, but was not known to exist in annual crops.

Oilseed rape plants which were chilled at this key stage developed faster and yielded more seeds per pod - while plants grown in warmer conditions grew slowly and were lower-yielding.

Prof Steve Penfield, a group leader at the John Innes Centre, said: “It was surprising to find that winter annuals have this flower bud dormancy - no-one has ever suggested that this mechanism is important to flowering time control in annual plants.

"Our experiments further show that if flower buds experience warmer than average temperatures then growth slows down and plants produce aberrant flowers and low yield. Conversely, we know that if plants get chilled at this stage this promotes faster growth and higher yield.”

Previous studies have shown a strong correlation between early winter temperatures and yields in crops like oilseed rape, which are winter annuals, planted in the autumn and harvested the following summer.

Colder temperatures during this during this important weather account for up to 25pc higher yields.

Prof Penfield added: "We had seen this correlation between chilling and yield in the data, but until now we could not say that chilling was linked to the physiology of the crop."

Previous research has also identified the importance of temperature on another plant biological process called vernalisation which in oilseed rape occurs in October.

The study was published in the scientific journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).