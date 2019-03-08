Search

Stalwarts memory lives on through hog roast

PUBLISHED: 16:11 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 06 May 2019

The Garden Market will take place on May 12. Picture: Andrew Atterwill

Archant

A community is committed to keeping the memory of a local stalwart alive with his famous hog roast at the town’s garden market.

Former town councillor and Bungay mayor John Groom passed away earlier this year, but his widow Jayne was determined to keep his hog roast legacy alive by recruiting Pete Weedall, from Boss Hoggs.

Mr Weedall said: “John and I worked together many times and I am happy to carry on where he left off.

“Obviously he is much missed but I hope to keep his reputation going by producing top quality hog roasts and I am very much looking forward to this year's Garden Market.”

The Bungay Garden Market will showcase a variety of plants from nurseries across the region and will take place on Sunday, May 12.

