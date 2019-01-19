Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Legendary Suffolk fishing icon to be remembered at memorial service

19 January, 2019 - 10:30
Former Southwold councillor, harbour master and fisherman John 'Dusso' Winter. Picture: JAMES BASS

Former Southwold councillor, harbour master and fisherman John 'Dusso' Winter. Picture: JAMES BASS

Archant Norfolk © 2016

A memorial service is to be held in honour of a “long-standing stalwart” of a coastal town who was the last of a generation of Suffolk fishermen.

Former Southwold councillor, harbour master and fisherman John 'Dusso' Winter. Picture: NICK BUTCHERFormer Southwold councillor, harbour master and fisherman John 'Dusso' Winter. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Former Southwold fisherman, harbour master and mayor John Winter - also known as Dusso - was revered for his encyclopaedic knowledge and love of the resort.

He served as a town councillor in Southwold for many years after being elected in 1972, including as mayor in 1983-85 and 1998-99 - and was not afraid to speak his mind about its future, according to fellow councillors.

His death earlier this month prompted an outpouring of emotional tributes across the town which he became synonymous with over the decades, with Suffolk County Council chairman Michael Ladd describing him as “a long-standing stalwart and an integral part of the town”.

A memorial service, organised by Paula Goldsmith, is now due to take place at Lowestoft Community Church, in Hadenham Road, Lowestoft, on Tuesday, January 22 at 3.15pm.

Southwold resident Laurence Vulliamy added that Mr Winter had been “very important to Southwold”.

Mr Vulliamy added: “John was an authority on Southwold’s old fishing practices and often recalled the Southwold characters that he grew up with and the generations before.

“For this he was the media’s ‘go to person’, well-known for his iconic Suffolk accent. John inherited the nickname ‘Dusso’ from his father Jimmy ‘Dusso’ Winter.

“John was a fine Dixieland jazz trumpeter and used to lead The Blyth Valley Stompers.”

In 2018 Mr Winter published a book on the history of Southwold Harbour, recording many of his memories and his knowledge about the area.

He was also chairman of the Southwold Sailors’ Reading Room for 26 years and spent a further 10 years as its president.

As mayor, Mr Winter led the town’s opposition to international proposals to develop the town marshes into a marina in 1984, which were thrown out.

He was also involved in the continuing battle with Waveney District Council over the ownership of the town’s marshes.

Several people have commented on social media to pay their respects.

One wrote on a Southwold Facebook page: “So many stories and a big part of so many peoples lives in Southwold will be fondly remembered and never forgotten.”

Most Read

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

New £4.4m roundabout to be built at Norfolk crash blackspot

The existing stretch of the A140 near Long Stratton where a new roundabout will be built. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from slick Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham City

Tom Trybull had a big say in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Good news on Emi Buendia and Timm Klose after Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship cruise against Birmingham

Emi Buendia suffered a dead leg in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk shop worker reaches Miss England semi-final

Natoya Rimmer has made it through to the semi-finals of Miss England. Photo: Courtesy of Miss England

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Norfolk shop worker reaches Miss England semi-final

Natoya Rimmer has made it through to the semi-finals of Miss England. Photo: Courtesy of Miss England

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from slick Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham City

Tom Trybull had a big say in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Firefighters release one person from vehicle after Norfolk crash

Fire crews were called to Newton Road in Sporle. Photo: Google

Legendary Suffolk fishing icon to be remembered at memorial service

Former Southwold councillor, harbour master and fisherman John 'Dusso' Winter. Picture: JAMES BASS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists