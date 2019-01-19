Legendary Suffolk fishing icon to be remembered at memorial service

A memorial service is to be held in honour of a “long-standing stalwart” of a coastal town who was the last of a generation of Suffolk fishermen.

Former Southwold fisherman, harbour master and mayor John Winter - also known as Dusso - was revered for his encyclopaedic knowledge and love of the resort.

He served as a town councillor in Southwold for many years after being elected in 1972, including as mayor in 1983-85 and 1998-99 - and was not afraid to speak his mind about its future, according to fellow councillors.

His death earlier this month prompted an outpouring of emotional tributes across the town which he became synonymous with over the decades, with Suffolk County Council chairman Michael Ladd describing him as “a long-standing stalwart and an integral part of the town”.

A memorial service, organised by Paula Goldsmith, is now due to take place at Lowestoft Community Church, in Hadenham Road, Lowestoft, on Tuesday, January 22 at 3.15pm.

Southwold resident Laurence Vulliamy added that Mr Winter had been “very important to Southwold”.

Mr Vulliamy added: “John was an authority on Southwold’s old fishing practices and often recalled the Southwold characters that he grew up with and the generations before.

“For this he was the media’s ‘go to person’, well-known for his iconic Suffolk accent. John inherited the nickname ‘Dusso’ from his father Jimmy ‘Dusso’ Winter.

“John was a fine Dixieland jazz trumpeter and used to lead The Blyth Valley Stompers.”

In 2018 Mr Winter published a book on the history of Southwold Harbour, recording many of his memories and his knowledge about the area.

He was also chairman of the Southwold Sailors’ Reading Room for 26 years and spent a further 10 years as its president.

As mayor, Mr Winter led the town’s opposition to international proposals to develop the town marshes into a marina in 1984, which were thrown out.

He was also involved in the continuing battle with Waveney District Council over the ownership of the town’s marshes.

