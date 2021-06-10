Sales manager conquers virtual Land's End to John O'Groats walk

Published: 12:02 PM June 10, 2021

Stewart Walker, who works at John Doe in Diss, pictured after completing his 874-mile walk in Yorkshire - Credit: Simon Dewhurst Photo Ltd

A sales manager at a Norfolk retailer has raised more than £3,500 for charity by walking the equivalent of Land's End to John O'Groats.

Stewart Walker, who works at Diss carpet and furniture store, John Doe, trekked most of the 874 miles locally before completing the challenge in Yorkshire.

He raised funds for Nature and Nurture, a charity offering therapeutic services to children, young people and adults affected by bereavement.

Having set out to raise £1,748 - £2 for every mile - Mr Walker has received £3,624 in donations, more than double his target.

The challenge was also undertaken for personal reasons after being diagnosed with first stage hypertension.

“To start off with, exercising that much was really hard but I soon got into the swing of things and it became addictive," said Mr Walker.

"It’s definitely something I’ll keep doing and I’m incredibly proud of the money we’ve raised. I’ve also managed to bring my blood pressure down, which was no mean feat."