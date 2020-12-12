News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
First major John Crome show in 50 years among castle's 2021 highlights

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:09 PM December 12, 2020   
Norwich River Afternoon by John Crome

Norwich River Afternoon by Jon Crome. - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

The first major exhibition of the work of Norwich artist John Crome in more than 50 years will be one of the highlights of the city's 2021 cultural calendar.

His keenly-observed paintings of the landscape around Norfolk made Crome one of Britain's most important 19th century painters.

John Crome, co-founder of the Norwich School of Artists, and heavily influenced by Dutch landscape p

John Crome by MIchael William Sharp. - Credit: Archant

But there has not been a major exhibition of the work of the co-founder of the Norwich School of Artists since 1968.

That will change next year, when Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery hosts A Passion for Landscape: Rediscovering John Crome, from April 23 until September 5.

Norwich Castle Museum has reopened. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich Castle - Credit: Archant

It will mark the bicentenary of the death of Crome, who lived from 1768 to 1821.

Featuring about 90 works, the exhibition includes loans from public and private collections, alongside those from Norwich Castle’s own collection.

The Poringland Oak

The Poringland Oak by John Crome. - Credit: Tate / Tate Images

Charles Bingham-Newland, chairman of the Friends of the Norwich Museums, said “The Friends are particularly pleased in their centenary year to be the major sponsor in the Castle Museum’s forthcoming exhibition focusing on the distinguished Norwich painter John Crome.

"Norwich can be rightly proud of its artistic heritage and the Friends of the Norwich Museums are delighted to be playing a keen supporting role in championing this.”

An oil painting Yarmouth Jetty by John Crome dated 1810 - 14 in Landscape 200 exhibition.photo - sub

Yarmouth Jetty by John Crome. - Credit: Archant

Two more exhibitions at the castle have also been announced.

Textile Treasures, from January 4 until March 21, will celebrate inspiring textiles and their makers, their personal histories, creativity and craft.

Highlights include embroidered letters by Lorina Bulwer, made more than a century ago when she was in Great Yarmouth Workhouse.

They take the form of a long, detailed and frequently angry narrative about her life and the people surrounding her.

One of Lorina Bulwer’s embroidered letters.

One of Lorina Bulwer’s embroidered letters. - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Also on show will be The Bellamy Quilt, an embroidered bed cover created by a Great Yarmouth couple during their engagement in 1890/91.

The Bellamy Quilt

The Bellamy Quilt. - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

And the Somewhere Unexpected: Norwich Castle Open Art Show will be held from May.

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities at Norfolk County Council, said: “After such a difficult year, when we have all missed the opportunity to access cultural activities, we are looking forward to welcoming visitors back safely for a fascinating, stimulating and rewarding series of exhibitions.”

Norfolk county councillor Margaret Dewsbury. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Norfolk county councillor Margaret Dewsbury. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives


