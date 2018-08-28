Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Gallery

Remembering Norfolk’s starry-eyed stitcher of seascapes

PUBLISHED: 16:50 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 29 January 2019

CJ Madge lifeboat, a John Craske artwork at Sheringham Museum. Image: JOHN CRASKE

CJ Madge lifeboat, a John Craske artwork at Sheringham Museum. Image: JOHN CRASKE

Archant

Norfolk’s link to the sea shines through in the work of John Craske. ALAN TUTT of Cromer Museum recounts the fascinating life of the fisherman-turned-artist.

John Craske. Picture: taken from book 'Threads' by Julia BlackburnJohn Craske. Picture: taken from book 'Threads' by Julia Blackburn

There have been Craskes in Norfolk for a thousand years.

The name is pure East Anglian, deriving from the Latin ‘crassus’ meaning one in good health and spirits. Thus, there’s a certain irony in the tale of fisherman-turned-artist, John Craske.

John was born in Sheringham in 1881 and came from a long line of tough fisher folk.

They plied their trade on the unforgiving North Sea – it takes fortitude to bring in a catch for empty bellies on a stormy day. John had the guts to be such a man but in his case the spirit was willing but the flesh, weak.

John Craske (right) with his father Robert. Picture: Trevor CraskeJohn Craske (right) with his father Robert. Picture: Trevor Craske

He endured an afflicted life and though the army took him in the First World War he was invalided out after a ‘funny turn’.

Soon after, he had a spell in an asylum.

His wife, Laura, stood by him, helping him to recuperate. They moved around; inland to East Dereham – there they had a fish shop and sold fish from a cart. Then a Blakeney cottage, where, healed by the sea, he did some fishing in a borrowed boat with sails cut by his own self.

The sea inspired him to paint. Canvases were out of the question, so he began on a bait box, a red-sailed lugger in a tempest.

The Gannet, a John Craske artwork at Sheringham Museum. Image: JOHN CRASKEThe Gannet, a John Craske artwork at Sheringham Museum. Image: JOHN CRASKE

It brilliantly caught the visceral interaction of sailor, boat and sea.

Another spell in Dereham, then a return to the coast at Hemsby. He painted maritime scenes on any object he could lay his hands on; cardboard, mantelpiece, door, plate.

There’s a naive honesty there. In Hemsby he sold self-made toy boats to tourists. One such passer-by was poetess, Valentine Ackland – she bought a painting by John. Laura thought it crazy to give money for such a trifle.

In London, Ackland showed the work to her friend, lover, gallery owner, Dorothy Warren.

A detail of 'Smile at the storm' a John Craske artwork at Sheringham Museum. Image: JOHN CRASKEA detail of 'Smile at the storm' a John Craske artwork at Sheringham Museum. Image: JOHN CRASKE

She was impressed and wanted some Craskes to sell. Ackland returned to Norfolk, found John and Laura back in Dereham. He’d taken to his bed again, appearing to be semi-conscious.

Nonetheless, Ackland bought a number of Craske works – it was the saving of the family.

John recovered from his relapse, but it was near-impossible to paint bed-ridden.

Yet he needed to create. Laura taught him how to embroider – he could stitch while lying down.

'Smile at the storm' by John Craske, an artwork at Sheringham Museum. Image: JOHN CRASKE'Smile at the storm' by John Craske, an artwork at Sheringham Museum. Image: JOHN CRASKE

For his embroidered scenes he used deckchair frames as stretchers for the cloth and gramophone needles as pegs.

He made the pictures vividly alive, capturing the ocean swell, the tilt of the boat, the puff in the sail.

There are Craske embroideries in Sheringham Museum, well-worth visiting.

Another, of epic proportions, ‘The Evacuation of Dunkirk’, is in Norfolk Museums Collections. Thirteen feet long, inspired by wireless reports of what Churchill called the nine hundred boat ‘miracle of Dunkirk’. Unfinished and fragile, it’s not currently on display.

A John Craske artwork at Sheringham Museum. Image: JOHN CRASKEA John Craske artwork at Sheringham Museum. Image: JOHN CRASKE

There are other works in the Britten-Pears Foundation, Aldeburgh and an even longer needlework than ‘Dunkirk’ in the Glandford Shell Museum – ‘Panorama of the Norfolk Coast.’ Many have disappeared into private hands.

Sold in London galleries via the Ackland connection, but a lifeline for John and his family. Ackland fell out with Warren but other patrons/friends/lovers followed including writer Sylvia Townsend Warner. She penned, ‘John Craske’s Country’ – a paean to Norfolk and to John himself: “You can blink at the sea till your face is scarlet and your eyes sore;

With a wind blowing from the North Pole and only salt water between.”

John Craske was largely unknown and ignored within his lifetime but his unique brand of ‘folk art’ has gained greater appreciation and recognition in the last few years.

A maritime visionary to rank with Cornish fisherman/artist Alfred Wallis.

John died in Norwich Hospital on August 26, 1943; from septicaemia, lymph/immunity disorder, and diabetes.

His caring and devoted wife, Laura, lived on another 13 years. Undoubtedly, with modern medicine, his afflictions – both mental and physical – would be better understood, more treatable.

But perhaps those were part of the gift that set him apart from other fishermen and from other artists. On his death, John’s wartime masterpiece lay incomplete in his humble cottage. He was just 62, but his vibrant images of the sea will live on long.

Cromer Museum re-opens to the public on April 1. Artworks shown are from Sheringham Museum which re-opens on March 30, visit www.sheringhammuseum.co.uk for more information.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Mother claims man touched himself and followed her and son around Morrisons

Police were contacted after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Ministry of Defence denies sensitive military equipment left at Norfolk barn

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists