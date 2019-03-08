Search

Only Fools and Horses actor joins the traders at Royal Norfolk Show

PUBLISHED: 16:07 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 26 June 2019

Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis at the Royal Norfolk Show, promoting his new book on Wigmore Abbey. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis at the Royal Norfolk Show, promoting his new book on Wigmore Abbey. Picture: Bethany Whymark

A bit of the East End came to the Royal Norfolk Show with actor John Challis.

The Only Fools and Horses star had a stand in the show's horticultural area to promote his new book Wigmore Abbey: The Treasure of Mortimer.

The former Augustinian abbey in Herefordshire has been the Challis family home for 20 years and his wife has a family connection with the property.

The building and its grounds were also the inspiration for Only Fools and Horses spin-off series The Green Green Grass.

Mr Challis began writing around six years ago and has so far had a two-part autobiography and a novel published as well as his latest work.

He said he had travelled to county shows around the country in recent months including in Bath, Cornwall and Yorkshire, and that he was drawn to the Norfolk Show by its size.

"Practically every weekend we do a show, and we go to comic conventions and sign books there," he said.

