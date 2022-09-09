Drink driver finds Burnham Market expensive, court told

Burnham Market is rated one of the country's top villages to live in - Credit: Chris Bishop

For many, it is Norfolk's most attractive village with its twee streets, posh delis and gastro pubs.

But not everyone finds Burnham Market a desirable place to live, a court was told by a drink driver's lawyer.

John Bruce, 62, finds living there expensive and its limited public transport a problem, his solicitor George Sorrell told King's Lynn magistrates.

Transport will be even more of an issue for Bruce now that he has been banned from driving for 18 months.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Church Street, North Creake, at about 7pm on July 28.

Officers had pulled over the Seat Alhambra after receiving a tip-off that Bruce might be under the influence.

“He was asked if he’d consumed alcohol,” said prosecutor Colette Harper. “He said he’d had one can of beer.”

Following his arrest for failing a roadside test, Bruce blew 67 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, almost twice the limit of 35.

Among his previous convictions was a similar excess alcohol offence, which was just outside the 10-year period for triggering a mandatory minimum three-year ban.

In mitigation Mr Sorrell said Bruce had been found a one-bedroom property in Sutton Lea, Burnham Market, by the local authority following an unhappy time in shared accommodation in Lynn.

“That may sound a much better option than he had before,” said the solicitor.

“It’s a very much better environment but it brings with it its problems. The defendant is unemployed, he finds Burnham Market a very expensive area to live in and the local public transport options are not good.”

Mr Sorrell said the limited opening hours of the Post Office, a cash machine often being empty and the recent closure of a pharmacy added to Bruce’s problems with the village.

“It’s not ideal for the defendant, who faces the loss of his driving licence,” the court was told.

Bruce’s driving ban can be reduced with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £120 and told to pay £98 in costs and victim surcharge.