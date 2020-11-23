Search

John Bishop to headline bumper bill of comedy in city park

PUBLISHED: 12:51 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 23 November 2020

John Bishop is headlining a big comedy event at Earlham Park in Norwich next year Picture: Rhian Ap Gruffydd

A bumper bill of live comedy has been announced for Norwich next September.

Dara O'Briain, appearing at Latitude in 2017. Picture - Paul John BayfieldDara O'Briain, appearing at Latitude in 2017. Picture - Paul John Bayfield

Comedy in the Park will see an enviable who’s who of amusement take to the stage at Earlham Park next year, with well-known faces from television on the bill.

It will be headlined by Liverpudlian comic John Bishop, who will top the bill in the park near the University of East Anglia.

Also joining the line up is Mock The Week and Robot Wars host Dara O Briain, panel show regular Rob Beckett and the original pub landlord himself, Al Murray.

Joining them will be another familiar face in Ed Gamble, who has appeared on Live at the Apollo, The Russell Howard Show and Taskmaster - among other programmes.

Al Murray is one of the big comedy names that has been announced for Norwich Theatre's Interlude in Chapelfield Gardens Picture: Supplied by Norwich TheatreAl Murray is one of the big comedy names that has been announced for Norwich Theatre's Interlude in Chapelfield Gardens Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

And the whole event will be hosted by Loose Women star Judi Love, who will serve as compere having proved herself popular across her own shows and on television and radio.

The event, which will transform Earlham Park into a cauldron of comedy, is organised by promoter M&B.

Rob Beckett during filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios in February 2018. Picture: PA Archive/PA ImagesRob Beckett during filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios in February 2018. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Operations director James Penny said: “We are excited to bring this huge comedy event to Earlham Park. We know the region is full of comedy fans and Earlham Park is a perfect location for this event.

“With Comedy in the Park our aim is to bring live comedy back in a big way. You will be guaranteed a night of side-splitting laughter, with six of the world’s best comedians providing a night of entertainment in an open air theatre-style setting.

“When you buy a ticket, you’re buying into an amazing experience - as well as all day comedy you can access various street food vendors and bars.

“Now more than ever people need something to look forward to - it’s been a tough year for live comedy but it is coming back with a bang.”

Ed Gamble. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich PlayhouseEd Gamble. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Playhouse

While the organisers are hopeful Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted by the date, they say plans can also be adapted to run it with social distancing in place if needs be.

The event will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 with details of ticker prices to be confirmed in due course.

