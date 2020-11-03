Youngster raises hundreds for Norwich homeless charity
PUBLISHED: 17:09 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 03 November 2020
Archant
A school boy has launched an online appeal to raise money for a Norfolk charity supporting the homeless.
Joel Swash, from Mundesley in North Norfolk, had hoped to raise £50 for St Martins Housing Trust but has smashed his initial target, raising more than £260 in less than 10 days.
The seven-year-old decided to start fundraising for the Norwich-based homelessness charity after discovering them online and set about making a video asking people to “give a quid”.
In the video Joel says: “Sometimes when we go to Norwich on a fun day out we see them on the streets in the freezing cold – and its makes a fun day out a sad day out.”
Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martins said, “We are delighted to have Joel’s support and thank him for his compassionate and mature response after seeing people sleeping rough in Norwich.
“The money Joel has raised will go towards St Martins’ new accommodation project.”
