Is this Norfolk's greatest ever sportsman?

Joe Skipper has earned his highest ever finish at the Ironman World Championships - Credit: Archant

He may not be much of a household name, but Joe Skipper has a reasonable claim to be Norfolk's greatest ever sportsman.

The 34-year-old father-to-be has just secured a top five finish at one of the globe's toughest contests.

Mr Skipper has always been up for physical challenges, dating back to his school days of racing his sisters home from school on his bicycle.

Norwich rider Joe Skipper heads for the win and a new course record Picture: Fergus Muir - Credit: Archant

The Norfolk-born athlete grew up in Lowestoft and attended Notre Dame High School in Norwich - and would often cycle the 25 miles home while his siblings took the train.

He said: "It would usually be about 50/50, but there would usually only be a matter of seconds between us getting through the door."

He has carried his racing spirit into adulthood and at the weekend came fifth at the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii.

The former Notre Dame student claimed his highest-ever placing in world competition, a 226km triathlon split between swimming, cycling and running.

However, the dogged competitor is determined to return stronger and claim a podium finish next year.

He said: "My previous best was 6th, but this time I was aiming for a podium finish. I told myself if I finished outside of the top 10 it would be disastrous, so while I'm not unhappy with 5th, I'm also a little disappointed.

"I had a really good start, which I needed, as I know swimming is my weakest leg, but I ended up in quite a big group on the cycle.

"I then had a bit of a bad spell on the run where I got really hot between 12 and 30 kilometres and did not pick off quite as many people as I had hoped to.

"But then I had a second wind and was able to pull myself up from 8th to 5th, which was a lot better than I thought at the time."

Mr Skipper returns to Norfolk later this week and will begin training for his next event - the Arizona Ironman in November - having started his recovery from his latest race with a spot of wildlife racing.

He said: "I decided to wind down by going down the beach and seeing if we could spot a few dolphins, which we did. It was pretty amazing to see them in the wild."