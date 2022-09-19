World leaders arrive for Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey

Gallery

US President Joe Biden arrived with First Lady Jill Biden - Credit: PA

World leaders such as Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron have arrived at Westminster Abbey to take their seats for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

US President Mr Biden and French President Mr Macron are among the heads of state pictured outside the church in London this morning.

US President Joe Biden pictured outside Westminster Abbey in London - Credit: PA

French President Emanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive for the funeral - Credit: PA

Republic of Ireland President Michael Higgins has also arrived.

French President Emanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux outside Westminster Abbey - Credit: PA

President of Ireland Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina arrive to take their seats - Credit: PA

New Prime Minister Liz Truss was spotted arriving a short while later alongside her husband Hugh O'Leary.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and husband Hugh O'Leary pictured this morning - Credit: PA

Ms Truss' predecessor as PM, Boris Johnson, was snapped with his wife Carrie inside the church at about the same time.

Former PM Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson in Westminster Abbey - Credit: PA

Crowds have started lining the streets outside Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, with London's City Hall saying there is no more space for the public.