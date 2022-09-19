News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

World leaders arrive for Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:25 AM September 19, 2022
Updated: 10:39 AM September 19, 2022
US President Joe Biden arrived with First Lady Jill Biden

US President Joe Biden arrived with First Lady Jill Biden - Credit: PA

World leaders such as Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron have arrived at Westminster Abbey to take their seats for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

US President Mr Biden and French President Mr Macron are among the heads of state pictured outside the church in London this morning.

US President Joe Biden pictured outside Westminster Abbey in London

US President Joe Biden pictured outside Westminster Abbey in London - Credit: PA

French President Emanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive for the funeral 

French President Emanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive for the funeral - Credit: PA

Republic of Ireland President Michael Higgins has also arrived.

French President Emanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux outside Westminster Abbey

French President Emanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux outside Westminster Abbey - Credit: PA

President of Ireland Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina arrive to take their seats

President of Ireland Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina arrive to take their seats - Credit: PA

New Prime Minister Liz Truss was spotted arriving a short while later alongside her husband Hugh O'Leary.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and husband Hugh O'Leary pictured this morning

Prime Minister Liz Truss and husband Hugh O'Leary pictured this morning - Credit: PA

Ms Truss' predecessor as PM, Boris Johnson, was snapped with his wife Carrie inside the church at about the same time.

Former PM Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson in Westminster Abbey

Former PM Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson in Westminster Abbey - Credit: PA

Crowds have started lining the streets outside Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, with London's City Hall saying there is no more space for the public.

The Queen
London

Don't Miss

File photo dated 27/03/12of first and second-class stamps at a Post Office in Overseal, Derbyshire.

People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The boat sunk at St Olaves

Boat with five people onboard sinks on Norfolk Broads

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Spencer Gray and Galton Blackiston are the directors of No1 Cromer

North Norfolk restaurant wins prestigious food award

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash in Westwick in the early hours of this morning

Man in 60s dies after crashing into tree in early hours

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon