World leaders arrive for Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey
Published: 10:25 AM September 19, 2022
Updated: 10:39 AM September 19, 2022
World leaders such as Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron have arrived at Westminster Abbey to take their seats for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
US President Mr Biden and French President Mr Macron are among the heads of state pictured outside the church in London this morning.
Republic of Ireland President Michael Higgins has also arrived.
New Prime Minister Liz Truss was spotted arriving a short while later alongside her husband Hugh O'Leary.
Ms Truss' predecessor as PM, Boris Johnson, was snapped with his wife Carrie inside the church at about the same time.
Crowds have started lining the streets outside Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, with London's City Hall saying there is no more space for the public.