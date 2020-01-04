Search

Advanced search

Police search for missing woman

PUBLISHED: 22:53 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 22:53 04 January 2020

Joanna Leeds was last seen in Cotmans Fields.

Joanna Leeds was last seen in Cotmans Fields.

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing woman last seen in Norwich.

Joanna Leeds, 46, was last seen at an address in Cotmans Fields at 2.45pm on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

It is believed she was then at Norwich Railway Station at approximately 3.10pm and may have travelled to a bed and breakfast in the Great Yarmouth area.

Norfolk police have described Joanna as vulnerable and they are concerned for her welfare.

Joanna is white, aged 5ft 6 and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and lilac trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Joanna, or anyone with information, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 223 of Saturday 4 January.

Most Read

Body found by police in Norwich

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

‘They were a lovely family’ - Street in shock after man found dead in house

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Closing date revealed for town’s Debenhams store

'Last few days' signs have been installed ahead of the closure of Great Yarmouth's Debenhams store this month.

Prison teacher who had relationship with inmate warned to expect jail

HMP Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Weeks of road closures planned off A47 at Norfolk Showground

A redesign of the Norfolk Showground roundabout off the A47 will see weeks of closures and possible delays from later this month. Picture: Google Maps.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘They were a lovely family’ - Street in shock after man found dead in house

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Children’s playground set on fire

This children's playground on Orchard Road near King's Lynn was set on fire by arsonists. Picture: Google Map

‘Over the moon’ – Idah flying high after becoming City’s youngest EVER hat-trick scorer

Adam Idah of Norwich City celebrates with his team mates after scoring the third goal against Preston North End during the FA Cup match at Deepdale, Preston. Picture by Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images

‘Maybe I send Teemu out on loan’ - Farke’s classic banter on what next for City’s FA Cup hat-trick hero Idah

Adam Idah notched a hat-trick on his Norwich City FA Cup debut in a 4-2 win against Preston Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s Adam Idah-inspired FA Cup third round 4-2 win at Preston North End

Adam Idah had day to remember with a hat-trick on his second senior start for Norwich City in the FA Cup third round tie at Preston Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists