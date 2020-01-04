Police search for missing woman

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing woman last seen in Norwich.

Joanna Leeds, 46, was last seen at an address in Cotmans Fields at 2.45pm on Saturday.

It is believed she was then at Norwich Railway Station at approximately 3.10pm and may have travelled to a bed and breakfast in the Great Yarmouth area.

Norfolk police have described Joanna as vulnerable and they are concerned for her welfare.

Joanna is white, aged 5ft 6 and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and lilac trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Joanna, or anyone with information, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 223 of Saturday 4 January.