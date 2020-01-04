Police search for missing woman
PUBLISHED: 22:53 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 22:53 04 January 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for help to trace a missing woman last seen in Norwich.
Joanna Leeds, 46, was last seen at an address in Cotmans Fields at 2.45pm on Saturday.
You may also want to watch:
It is believed she was then at Norwich Railway Station at approximately 3.10pm and may have travelled to a bed and breakfast in the Great Yarmouth area.
Norfolk police have described Joanna as vulnerable and they are concerned for her welfare.
Joanna is white, aged 5ft 6 and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and lilac trainers.
Anyone who may have seen Joanna, or anyone with information, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 223 of Saturday 4 January.
Comments have been disabled on this article.