Norfolk woman receives 100th birthday wishes from Queen and Irish president
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
A Norfolk centenarian has secured an unusual double, receiving birthday wishes from both the Queen and the president of Ireland.
Joan O'Donnell lived and worked in Ireland for more than 50 years before moving to Watton around 10 years ago to be closer to two of her sisters and a brother.
She was contacted by the representatives for Irish president Michael D. Higgins ahead of her 100th birthday, and later received a personalised letter from him.
Her daughter Maureen Buckley, 80, from Huddersfield, said: "She still carries fond memories of Ireland in her heart and was delighted that one of her first 100 birthday cards was from the president of Ireland.
"She is also thrilled that the Queen has sent her a birthday card."
Mrs O'Donnell was born on February 15, 1922 to Ted and Laura Sutton. The family lived in Swaffham, Brandon and Watton and were well known in the local area.
Her father was a butcher and farmer and Mrs O'Donnell, who is the eldest of eight children, used to help around the farm and house alongside her siblings.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk County Council gains first win in legal battle with tech giant Apple
- 2 Warning of winds up to 70mph as Storm Eunice heads to Norfolk
- 3 Fast-growing East Anglian hospitality group snaps up pub in north Norfolk
- 4 Daughter's plea for help after dad accused of murdering her mother
- 5 Independent coffee shop victim of overnight break-in
- 6 Tucked-away home in seaside village smashes auction guide price
- 7 Storm Dudley warning issued as 'very strong winds' to hit Norfolk
- 8 Cliff edge caravan park pleads for inland move
- 9 Huge thatched barn set in over an acre is for sale for £950,000
- 10 Village in 'David and Goliath' battle to stop dairy unit for 350 cows
She left school at the age of 14 and went to work in service for a family where her mother worked as a cook.
Aged 15, she moved to Halifax in Yorkshire to work for mill owner Mr Broadhead.
She married aged 20 and had five children - Maureen, Barrie, Linda, Glendy and Michael.
Mrs O'Donnell moved to London in the late 1940s where she worked for record company Mecca. In the capital she began what her family call "her publicans life" and ran the Crowndale pub, and is said to be one of the first female licencees in London.
She later moved to Cambridge and then Ireland, where she worked in a hotel pub and restaurant, before returning to Watton.
Her daughter Maureen Buckley, 80, from Huddersfield, described her mother as a "remarkable woman", who is still active and goes shopping on her own.
She said her mother had been waiting for her special day following a "long winter in Isolation".
"She is delighted with all her birthday cards and amazed that so many people have sent her cards and stopped her on her way home from shopping at Tesco's to wish her a happy birthday."
A celebration lunch was held on Tuesday, February 15 at the Willow House in Watton for the 100-year-old, who was surrounded by her family and friends.
Joan Smith, a family friend, added: "She is a happy lady, looking on the bright side of life.
"She usually sings a song or two when she visits me and sometimes over the phone when appropriate."