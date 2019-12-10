Hundreds gather to remember a football legend

Jimmy Landamore with his granddaugther, Phoebe, and wife, Kim. Picture: Supplied by the family Archant

A family man, a football legend and the life and soul of the party with a twinkle in his eye.

Jimmy Landamore in his school days. Picture: Supplied by the family Jimmy Landamore in his school days. Picture: Supplied by the family

That is how Jimmy Landamore will be remembered by the hundreds of people who attended his funeral, and the thousands more whose lives he touched.

Tributes were read and memories were shared during the service at the Norwich St Faith's Crematorium today following Mr Landamore's death on November 15, aged 66.

Reading one tribute on behalf of his widow Kim, son Liam and daughter Jo, Geoff Patching said: "We like to think the loves of dad's life were his five F's: family, friends, football, food, and a capital 'F' for fun.

"He was a hard-working, caring guy who gave his time up to anyone who wanted to spend time with him. Jimmy was always there for his friends and family, making sure we were okay and that we had everything we could ever need in life.

Hundreds of people were at Norwich St Faith’s Crematorium to remember popular football football manager and family man, Jimmy Landamore. Picture: Stuart Anderson Hundreds of people were at Norwich St Faith’s Crematorium to remember popular football football manager and family man, Jimmy Landamore. Picture: Stuart Anderson

"Reading the hundreds of messages from family friends, football colleagues, school friends and ex-work colleagues from all over the world is a mark of how popular and well-loved he was."

Mr Landamore grew up in Sprowston and lived most of his life in Salhouse. He was well-known across Norfolk and Waveney through football, and he played for teams including Sprowston Junior School, Thorpe Grammar, Norwich Boys, St Andrews, Great Yarmouth Town, Bury Town in the Southern League, Gorleston and Lowestoft. In his late 20s he became a successful manager, running teams including Carrow, St Andrew's, Mulbarton and Dereham Town.

One of Jo's favourite memories of her dad was when he gave up watching the FA Cup final with his friends to take her to a New Kids on the Block concert at Wembley.

Liam shared a memory of his stag do in Budapest, when his dad partied longer than the rest of the group and ended up dancing in a street at 4am after fetching everyone bread rolls.

Dereham Town manager Jimmy Landamore. Dereham Town manager Jimmy Landamore.

Barry Grey, a longtime friend of Mr Landamore's ,also read a tribute to him, saying: "It was like going out with a film star. Whenever we stood in the pub, people would gather around and all want to be in Jimmy's company and talk to him. But Jimmy always had time for everyone."

After the service, mourners gathered at the Oakland's Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew in Mr Landamore's memory.

