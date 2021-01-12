Man threatened to pour petrol on another man's head, court hears

Published: 1:11 PM January 12, 2021

A man threatened to kill a woman and pour petrol over another man's head, a court has heard.

Jimmy Clark, 51, of no fixed abode, admitted to a string of offences at Norwich Magistrates' Court ion January 7.

He indicated a plea of guilty to approaching Donna Clark's house and making a threat, saying, "I am going to kill you and empty petrol over Jimmy and light it because he is no good", the court heard.

The offence took place on December 29 in Wisbech.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing a Vauxhall Astra on December 29 and to calling Donna Clark on her mobile phone about a car on New Year's Eve.

At the time, there was a restraining order on Mr Clark, imposed the previous July at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court.

The accused pleaded not guilty to calling Donna Clark three to four times a day, between New Year's Day and January 5, causing her to believe violence would be used against her.

He was bailed until the next hearing on March 8.

He has been forbidden from entering Norfolk except for the court appearance or seeing a solicitor.



